An unidentified person was taken to Schneider Hospital in a private vehicle late Saturday night after being shot in the foot.
According to a V.I. Police Department report, patrol officers arrived at Lockhart Gardens around 11 p.m. in response to a report that the driver of a black Acura RDX had brandished a gun at a woman.
Investigating units later saw the car in the Oswald Harris Court housing community and, according to the police report, the car’s occupants began firing — striking an “innocent bystander” in the foot — before fleeing the area.
A spokesperson for V.I. Police did not respond to questions from The Daily News to include the condition of the bystander, whether VIPD officers returned fire on the suspects, how many suspects there were and whether the suspects fled in the same Acura RDX car described in the police report.