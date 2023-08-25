Investigators have concluded that 42-year-old Jamie Cail of New Hampshire died following an accidental fentanyl overdose, after she was found unresponsive at her home on St. John, according to V.I. Police.

The news comes after six months of widespread speculation about how the former swimming champion died, and marks the second reported fentanyl-related fatality in the territory.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.