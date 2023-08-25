Investigators have concluded that 42-year-old Jamie Cail of New Hampshire died following an accidental fentanyl overdose, after she was found unresponsive at her home on St. John, according to V.I. Police.
The news comes after six months of widespread speculation about how the former swimming champion died, and marks the second reported fentanyl-related fatality in the territory.
The investigation began on Feb. 21, when Cail was declared dead on arrival at Myrah Keating Smith clinic.
Cail’s boyfriend told police he left a local bar just after midnight to check on Cail, and discovered her on the floor at her home in Estate Adrian. Police said that “once at the clinic, CPR was rendered and 911 was notified, however, the woman succumbed to her ailment.”
V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte told The V.I. Daily News in March that the Criminal Investigation Bureau was still waiting for the results of a toxicology report to determine Cail’s cause and manner of death.
On Friday, Dratte said the Medical Examiner’s autopsy report stated that Cail’s cause of death is “Fentanyl intoxication with aspiration of gastric content,” meaning that Cail ingested fentanyl, likely rendering her unconscious, and she choked on her own vomit.
The manner of death was accidental, according to the report.
Police have not yet responded to questions about whether Cail ingested any other drugs, or if the fentanyl had been mixed in with another substance.
A dangerously potent opioid, fentanyl has been blamed for scores of deaths on the U.S. mainland.
Illegal drug manufacturers mix fentanyl with other drugs to increase potency — sometimes without warning to distributors — leaving recreational drug users to unknowingly consume lethal doses of the opioid.
While the U.S. Virgin Islands has significant drug trafficking activity, primarily in cocaine and marijuana, fentanyl has not been a major problem in the territory until recently.
The first reported fentanyl-related death in the U.S. Virgin Islands occurred on April 28, 2021, when 30-year-old Rachl “Starchild” Atnip was found dead at her home on St. Thomas.
The death led to a criminal investigation into opioid trafficking on St. Thomas by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security Investigations, which identified a man named Elijah Hakim, “as the main suspect sending fentanyl from the Atlanta, Georgia area to St. Thomas,” according to a court filing by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Payne.
A Customs and Border Protection Officer working at a postal facility in Puerto Rico intercepted fentanyl-laced pills that were traced to Hakim, who was arrested in Georgia on Sept. 14, 2021.
Investigators found that Hakim and Atnip were not in direct communication, but both of their phones had been communicating with a third person who has not been publicly identified or charged, according to court records.
“The defendant’s actions were egregious in that this sort of behavior endangers the lives of citizens, as evidenced by the overdose death of R.A., which began this investigation — but did not cease the defendant’s attempt to flood the market in St. Thomas with these lethal pills,” Payne wrote.
A federal jury found 36-year-old Hakim guilty of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and he was sentenced in March to seven years in prison.
Police have not said if they are investigating the source of the fentanyl that led to Cail’s death, and it’s unknown if additional fentanyl-laced drugs are currently for sale on the street.
Police are also still awaiting toxicology results to determine the cause of death of another woman living on St. John, 22-year-old Lily Ledbetter, who was found unresponsive at her home in Estate Enighed on June 6.
The territory does not have a crime lab capable of performing toxicology tests, and police often have to wait months for the FBI to analyze samples on the mainland and report back the results.
