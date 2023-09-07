V.I. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man named Omaily Sanchez, who has been reported missing on St. Thomas.
A Hispanic man from the Dominican Republic, Sanchez is listed as five-feet, six-inches tall, weighing about 180 to 201 pounds, according to police.
Sanchez lives in Hospital Ground, and was last seen in that area on Tuesday.
Sanchez is described as having a light-complexion and has a “black beard, and black hair. Mr. Sanchez was last known attired in a grey long sleeve Ocean Safari shirt, black joggers, Black Nike slipper,” according to police. “Mr. Sanchez has a tattoo on his left forearm of a Clock with hands on same and a scar in the middle of his forehead.”
Police also are still searching forMargret “Peggy” Walcott, who was last seen on St. Thomas in June. Walcott is 60 years old and currently homeless, police said. She is known to frequent the area of the former Mitchell Motel, as well as surrounding areas in Contant and around Happy View Market in Lindbergh Bay.
And five people reported missing after the 2017 hurricanes remain unaccounted for:
• Sokotto “Baba” Clendinen Jr., has been missing since Hurricane Irma hit St. Thomas on Sept. 6, 2017.
Panicked by the storm, Clendinen ran from his grandmother’s home in West Caret Bay as soon as the weather had calmed, and his family have been seeking information about his whereabouts ever since.
• Scott Paul Hansen and Jennifer Stephens Robinson left St. Croix on their sailboat “Briseis” headed for Maho Bay, St. John, on Sept. 19, 2017, in an effort to avoid Hurricane Maria. Their boat was found near Puerto Rico without a dinghy, and the couple have not been seen or heard from since.
• Georgia Anne Murphy was last seen on St. Thomas when Hurricane Maria hit on Sept. 19, 2017. Pastor Jeffrey Neevel of the St. Thomas Reformed Church filed a missing person report for Murphy on Dec. 14, 2017.
• Hannah Upp was last seen on the morning of Sept. 14 leaving her home on St. Thomas. The next day, a construction crew at Sapphire Beach found Upp’s car keys, clothing and sandals by the beach bar. Her car was located at Sapphire with her purse, phone, wallet and ID inside.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Sanchez or other missing persons is urged to notify 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 340-774-2211 ext. 5553 or 5556 or the Major Crimes Cell phone at 340-642-8449.
