Omaily Sanchez missing person poster

Police are searching for Omaily Sanchez, 35, who was last seen on St. Thomas Tuesday.

V.I. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man named Omaily Sanchez, who has been reported missing on St. Thomas.

A Hispanic man from the Dominican Republic, Sanchez is listed as five-feet, six-inches tall, weighing about 180 to 201 pounds, according to police.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.