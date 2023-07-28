ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Margret “Peggy” Walcott, who was reported missing on St. Thomas.
Walcott was last seen at the beginning of June “near the area of the former Mitchell Motel on St. Thomas,” according to a statement issued Thursday.
Walcott is 60 years old and currently homeless, police said. She is known to frequent the area of the former motel, as well as surrounding areas in Contant and around Happy View Market in Lindbergh Bay.
Walcott is a white woman who is four-feet, eight-inches tall and was born in Connecticut, police said.
Anyone with information about Walcott is urged to contact the V.I. Police Department by calling 911 or the Major Crimes Unit at 340-642-8449.
