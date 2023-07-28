ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Margret “Peggy” Walcott, who was reported missing on St. Thomas.

Walcott was last seen at the beginning of June “near the area of the former Mitchell Motel on St. Thomas,” according to a statement issued Thursday.

