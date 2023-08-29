Armed robbery suspect

V.I. Police have released a surveillance photo of a suspect in an armed robbery at KC Mini Mart on St. Croix.

V.I. Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery Sunday at KC Mini Mart on St. Croix.

The incident occurred at around 3:32 p.m., when 911 dispatchers received a report about an armed robbery at KC Mini Mart in Christiansted town, in the area of King’s Alley Hotel, according to police.

