V.I. Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery Sunday at KC Mini Mart on St. Croix.
The incident occurred at around 3:32 p.m., when 911 dispatchers received a report about an armed robbery at KC Mini Mart in Christiansted town, in the area of King’s Alley Hotel, according to police.
The cashier told detectives an unknown individual “approached the counter and pointed a silver handgun with a black handle at her,” according to police. “The cashier stated that the suspect demanded everything in the register, in a high-pitched voice. The cashier did as she was told and gave all the cash in a black plastic bag that the suspect brought.”
Police said the suspect did not assault the cashier.
“Based on camera footage the suspect was wearing a long sleeve light color shirt, blue jeans, black slippers, black scully (hat), navy blue mask with the words ‘Seaside Market’ on the front,” according to police.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau Tipline at 340-778-4850, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.