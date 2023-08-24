V.I. Police are warning the St. Croix community after two carjackings targeting women.
The first incident occurred at around 12:39 a.m. Saturday, when a woman called 911 to report she was carjacked in the Peter’s Rest area as she and another woman walked to their vehicles, according to police.
“As she entered her white 4-door 2015 Honda Civic SI (CGV-797), a black vehicle, unknown make or model, rushed in front her vehicle and two male suspects dressed in all black clothing exited and held her and the other female at gun point,” according to a news release from police.
“One of the suspects demanded the keys to her vehicle which she immediately provided. He then grabbed her purse and fled the scene in her vehicle towards El Sol Restaurant and the other suspect drove towards the Sion Farm traffic light,” police said.
The second incident occurred at around 12:55 a.m. Sunday, when a woman went to Marshall Command and reported that she had been carjacked in the Orange Grove area.
The victim said that while getting into her vehicle, a white, heavily tinted Toyota Yaris without license plates drove up next to her.
“When the suspect, who appeared to be a young red skinned (light complexion) male, dressed in all black came out the passenger side armed with a black and brown handgun,” according to police. “The suspect approached her pointing the gun at her and demanding her car keys which she provided. He then grabbed her purse and fled the area. At the same time, the white Toyota Yaris drove away behind him.”
The stolen vehicle in the second incident is described as a 2018 gray four-door Jeep Wrangler with a light bar on the hood, bearing license plate CHM-051.
According to police, “Women have been the victims of the most recent carjackings and are urged to be aware of their surroundings and to safeguard themselves. Should anyone find themselves a victim of a carjacking, get as much information on the suspect(s) and the vehicle that they appeared in, this can assist officers in the recovery of the vehicle and apprehension of the suspect(s).”
Chief Detective of the Criminal Investigation Bureau, St. Croix District, Lt. Naomi Joseph, told vehicle owners to remove the tinted plastic shields on license plates.
“It hinders us from being able to read your plate in the event your vehicle was stolen,” Joseph said.
She also urged vehicle owners to install both license plates on their vehicles, as “This goes a long way in allowing us to do what we are supposed to do.”
These crimes are being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with information on these or other crimes is encouraged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
