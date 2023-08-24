V.I. Police are warning the St. Croix community after two carjackings targeting women.

The first incident occurred at around 12:39 a.m. Saturday, when a woman called 911 to report she was carjacked in the Peter’s Rest area as she and another woman walked to their vehicles, according to police.

