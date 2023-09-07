The V.I. Port Authority’s airport rescue firefighters celebrated Air Force Capt. Orchydia Sackey, a St. Croix native and an Educational Complex graduate, with a water salute Wednesday during her arrival at Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix with the MacDill Air Force Base’s 6th Air Refueling Wing, according to a Port Authority announcement.
Sackey, 27, who flew a KC-135 Stratotanker from MacDill, Florida, to St. Croix, will be on island until Friday. She will meet with local youth during her stay on the island, sharing her journey with students and discussing military career opportunities, the Port Authority release said.
Students will get a chance to tour the KC-135 Aircraft courtesy of Port Authority operations staff escorts, the news release said.
“VIPA joins the territory in welcoming and celebrating the arrival of U.S. Air Force Capt. Sackey. She is an inspiration to our young, aspiring aviators in this territory and proves that the sky truly is the limit,” Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe said in the release. “We welcome schools to use this opportunity to expose our youngsters to the military aircraft and plant seeds of interest in the field of aviation.”
Sackey is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, nominated by former Virgin Islands Delegate to Congress Donna M. Christian.