St. Croix native and U.S. Air Force Capt. Orchydia Sackey

The V.I. Port Authority’s airport rescue firefighters celebrated Air Force Capt. Orchydia Sackey, a St. Croix native and an Educational Complex graduate, with a water salute Wednesday during her arrival at Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix with the MacDill Air Force Base’s 6th Air Refueling Wing, according to a Port Authority announcement.

Sackey, 27, who flew a KC-135 Stratotanker from MacDill, Florida, to St. Croix, will be on island until Friday. She will meet with local youth during her stay on the island, sharing her journey with students and discussing military career opportunities, the Port Authority release said.