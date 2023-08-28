ST. THOMAS — A major electrical problem left about 30 downtown businesses without power for nearly a week, and owners say they’re frustrated with the lack of communication from the V.I. Water and Power Authority.

The outage has affected businesses located on the waterfront side of Main Street from Royal Dane Mall to Drake’s Passage. Many restaurants and shops were left unable to open — a serious blow for small businesses that rely on the few cruise ships still coming into town during the slow season.

