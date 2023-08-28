ST. THOMAS — A major electrical problem left about 30 downtown businesses without power for nearly a week, and owners say they’re frustrated with the lack of communication from the V.I. Water and Power Authority.
The outage has affected businesses located on the waterfront side of Main Street from Royal Dane Mall to Drake’s Passage. Many restaurants and shops were left unable to open — a serious blow for small businesses that rely on the few cruise ships still coming into town during the slow season.
On Friday, Andy Sampat opened Golden Star Diamonds, Fine Watches, and Jewelry, but said it was difficult to get customers to venture into the dark store, which had no lights or air conditioning.
Sampat said affected businesses were left with half power Tuesday and Wednesday, and no power after that.
Sampat and others said they received little communication from WAPA, aside from brief Facebook posts saying that restoration was expected on Sunday.
On Friday, WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen responded to questions from The Daily News, and wrote that, “Failure of a customer’s electrical infrastructure in the area caused the outage that WAPA has been actively working to repair.”
She added that, “At this time, we do not have an estimated restoration time. We anticipate an update to the public within the next few hours.”
Petersen did not respond to a request for an update on the restoration effort Sunday.
The situation has been frustrating for individuals like Mark Punwani, owner of Silver Corner, who said Friday that it wasn’t worth it for him to open his store without power.
“Obviously tourists don’t want to come in the Passage because it’s dark,” Punwani said.
This time of year, “things are really slow already,” and business owners still have to pay bills like rent and WAPA, and “we never get a break on those things,” Punwani said. “Business interruption, it’s something that hurts a lot.”
Despite the outage, a steady stream of tourists made their way to Gladys Cafe through the darkened alleys, past closed front doors with signs saying “No power, sorry.”
Inside the restaurant, customers were greeted by bright lights, cold drinks, and hot food, thanks to a generator humming in the background.
Gladys’s daughter Debbie Isles manages the front of the house, and she said Friday they’ve been able to open because they own a generator. But it’s only able to power one air conditioner and some of the equipment necessary to run the building, so they’ve only been able to use about half of the restaurant’s seating.
With cruise ships in town Tuesday and Wednesday, the power outage has seriously affected businesses, and Isles said they’ve been offering ice to other restaurants.
Isles said Topa Properties has been trying to keep customers updated, but she personally called WAPA five times and received no response.
“What exactly is expected of us in this situation?” Isles asked. “WAPA can’t even give me the courtesy of a call back?”
Isles said she also called the Governor’s Office and was told WAPA is working on the situation.
“A statement is not good enough at this point,” Isles said.
