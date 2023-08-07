The V.I. Bureau of Corrections formally opened the Equine Therapy Program at the John Bell prison on St. Croix, three years after it was first announced.
Meantime officials are still working to fully open the long-delayed mental health ward known as “X Dorm.”
According to a Government House statement on Friday, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. visited the prison for a tour on July 31, and attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Equine Therapy Program, “which promises to foster rehabilitative opportunities for inmates.”
“With the therapeutic power of horses, this program aims to facilitate emotional healing and personal growth for those within the facility,” according to the statement.
The Bureau first announced the Equine Therapy Program in March 2020, and said it would begin “in the near future.” But the program didn’t have any funding, and was further delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bureau said in a March 15, 2022, press release that eligible inmates at Bell, also known as Golden Grove prison, would have the opportunity that spring to develop vocational training in horsemanship through the Brighter Future Program, which provides rehabilitation and sanctuary to thoroughbred horses.
Eligible inmates include those who have “shown the ability to work well with others” or “because they present more emotional needs than others. No inmate-student who has a history of sex crimes will be admitted into the program,” the Bureau said at the time.
The latest press release said the Aug. 31 ribbon-cutting ceremony served as a formal groundbreaking for the program, and “Bureau of Corrections Director Wynnie Testamark and her staff, along with the dedicated team at the Virgin Islands Equestrian Equine Therapy Project, Inc. were hailed by Governor Bryan for their outstanding efforts in bringing about a remarkable transformation, despite limited resources. The dedication and commitment exhibited by these individuals have significantly contributed to the enhancement of mental health services for inmates.”
A previous statement from the Bureau noted that the program will stable 15-20 retired thoroughbred racehorses at the prison “and teach the inmate/students the vocational training program in equine care and management.”
Further, according to information previously released by the Bureau, about 20 to 30 male and female inmates will participate in the program annually. An officer with expertise in horse care will be assigned to oversee operations maintenance of the farm, and complete care of the horses from feeding and grooming to medical and rehabilitative care will be performed by inmates.
The bureau said the ribbon-cutting event, “showcased significant advancements in mental health services and the resolution of long-standing issues within the jail system” and Bryan “engaged in meaningful discussions with inmates who expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the active mental health program.”
The press release noted that the implementation of a “daytime clubhouse within the facility has offered inmates a voluntary avenue to access much-needed services. This inclusive approach has proven to be highly beneficial, fostering an environment of support and understanding. Furthermore, the recent addition of air conditioning to the cells marks a significant stride in ensuring the well-being and comfort of those incarcerated, demonstrating a compassionate and humane approach to corrections.”
In addition, “The resolution of the long-controversial food service program has been achieved, enhancing the overall living conditions of inmates, and promoting an atmosphere of positivity and rehabilitation,” according to the press release.
“I am deeply impressed by the remarkable progress made at the John A. Bell facility. The Equine Therapy Program and the daytime clubhouse have made a substantial difference in the lives of the inmates, offering them hope and support. I commend Director Testamark and her team, as well as, for their unwavering dedication in effecting positive change in our criminal justice system,” Bryan said in a statement.
While the program is a positive step, the Bureau is still stuck at the center of the territory’s ongoing mental health crisis.
Shortly after taking office in 2019, Bryan signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency on mental health in the Virgin Islands. He also submitted the V.I. Behavioral Health Act to the Legislature in 2019, which went through four years of discussion and revision before senators finally passed it in December.
The law requires the government to “establish at least one public Behavioral Health Treatment Facility in the Virgin Islands; comprising of residential treatment, transitional care, detox and day treatment services.”
The V.I. Health Department has been working to come up with plans for an adequate inpatient mental health facility for years, but has yet to follow through and construct a building.
In the meantime, the territory’s prison and jail have become the default mental health ward, and the Bureau of Corrections “has now become one of the largest providers of mental health services in the territory, “ Testamark testified to the senate in February.
A staggering 30% of the territory’s inmates “are suffering from a mental illness or are on our mental health case load,” Testamark said, “yet the territory lacks a long-term mental health treatment facility to handle the influx of mentally ill detainees. Mentally ill detainees are brought to BOC facilities for minor offenses because there is no alternative, when what they often need is treatment in a forensic mental health facility.”
The prison is under a federal consent decree intended to reform poor conditions at the facility, and a staffing report filed in 2021 said that “X Dorm will be converted to a Mental Health housing unit in 2021. At that time, female inmates will be relocated to A Dorm” — which has been closed for several years — “adding another ‘island’ that increases staffing needs.”
Two years later, X Dorm still has not fully opened and inmates are not living there full-time, according to the latest interim status report in U.S. District Court on July 13.
“Despite conducting a soft opening of X Dorm and beginning the process of providing some level of care in that space, BOC encountered technical problems with the locking mechanism of the primary entry gate and has encountered difficulty in scheduling the lock for repair,” according to the report.
“In the interim, BOC’s mental health staff continues to provide treatment in other locations and BOC continues to recruit new staff in order to improve staffing in this area once it is fully operational,” the report added.
Individuals on the mental health caseload are receiving group therapy in the Medical Unit conference room or female housing unit, “which remains contingent on officers’ ability to escort them,” according to the report. Male inmates typically receive weekly sessions, while female inmates get group therapy one to four times per month.