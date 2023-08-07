Equine Therapy Program

An inmate at the John A. Bell Correctional Facility on St. Croix works with a horse in the Equine Therapy Program, a collaboration between the Bureau of Corrections and the Virgin Islands Equestrian Equine Therapy Project, Inc.

 Photo by GOVERNMENT HOUSE

The V.I. Bureau of Corrections formally opened the Equine Therapy Program at the John Bell prison on St. Croix, three years after it was first announced.

Meantime officials are still working to fully open the long-delayed mental health ward known as “X Dorm.”

