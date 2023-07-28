Prosecutors are appealing a recent order that granted Kenrick Maynard a new trial for the 1999 murder of Adolph Hyman Sr. on St. Thomas.
Maynard has been fighting his conviction for more than 20 years, after he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
In 2018, his current defense attorney, Yohana Manning, petitioned the court to review Maynard’s case and determine whether he had been wrongfully convicted and incarcerated.
On July 7, V.I. Superior Court Judge Douglas Brady granted Maynard’s request for a new trial, after determining that Maynard did not receive adequate assistance from his defense attorney during his first trial in 2001.
“Even after nearly 23 years of being wrongfully imprisoned, Mr. Maynard is not bitter, but extremely grateful to the Virgin Islands Criminal Justice System which has now corrected a grave injustice,” Manning said in a statement.
Maynard has not been released from custody, and will remain in jail while he awaits a new trial.
V.I. Attorney General Ariel Smith did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily News, and it was unclear whether prosecutors would take the case to trial for a second time.
On Monday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Michael Francisco filed a notice of appeal to the V.I. Supreme Court, asking the justices to determine whether the Superior Court erred or abused its discretion on several matters.
Hyman died on July 28, 1999, in Savan, where he was walking with his long-time girlfriend and his son, Adolph Hyman Jr.
The son and girlfriend both testified at trial that Maynard approached them and began shooting, and Hyman Sr. died from his injuries.
Hyman Sr.’s girlfriend’s reliability and history of drug use became a key issue at trial, and Brady ruled that Maynard’s trial lawyer’s failure to investigate her medical history “fell below an objective standard of reasonableness.”
Health Department records disclosed after the trial said the witness had been a crack cocaine user for more than a decade, and therapists described her as “a pathological liar.”
“Counsel’s deficient performance prejudiced Maynard ‘resulting in an unreliable or fundamentally unfair outcome in the proceeding,’” Brady wrote.
Brady vacated Maynard’s Nov. 21, 2001, judgement, which found him guilty of first-degree murder and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
In the notice of appeal filed Monday, Francisco said prosecutors want the Supreme Court to review several questions, including whether the lower court erred when it found the witness’s records “to be materially significant without having actually seen or reviewed them.”
The appeal also asks the court to review “whether the Superior Court’s failure to account for the weight of the evidence against Petitioner Maynard, including the testimony of a second eyewitness, led it to commit reversible error.”
If the Supreme Court affirms the lower court’s ruling, Maynard’s second trial might include testimony from a new witness, who was one of six men arrested five months after Hyman Sr.’s murder.
That witness was arrested in connection with an AK-47 discovered at Hospital Ground, and the case against the six men was eventually dismissed for lack of evidence.
But FBI testing showed that “at least some of the bullets that killed Hyman Sr. five months earlier had been discharged from the AK-47 discovered at Hospital Ground,” according to Brady’s opinion.
Maynard’s trial attorney didn’t locate the witness, but Manning did, and the witness testified at an evidentiary hearing on Aug. 9, 2022, that on the night of Hyman’s murder, a man known as “Hamster” was angry with “this Adolph person” about money.
The witness said in a sworn affidavit that “Hamster was upset, carrying the AK-47, he left in an angry manner and moments later I heard a discharging of shots. Mr. Maynard was not present when Hamster left with the AK-47.”
V.I. Supreme Court Chief Justice Rhys Hodge, who served as the judge in Maynard’s 2001 trial, has recused himself from the appeal.