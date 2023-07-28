Prosecutors are appealing a recent order that granted Kenrick Maynard a new trial for the 1999 murder of Adolph Hyman Sr. on St. Thomas.

Maynard has been fighting his conviction for more than 20 years, after he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

