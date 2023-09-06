Prosecutors have dismissed charges against a man accused of stabbing a security guard on St. Thomas, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
The defendant in the case, Levi Registe, was arrested in November 2022 and charged with first- and third-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, and disturbance of the peace. Registe pleaded not guilty and was released after posting $15,000 bail.
The case began at around 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2022, when police responded to Schneider Hospital where a Red Hook security guard was being treated for stab wounds. Investigators determined that Registe had parked an unregistered vehicle in the American Yacht Harbor garage, which was booted by security, prompting a confrontation, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
The guard told Registe to leave the area, but said Registe attacked him with a knife, leaving three larcerations that required 10 to 14 sutures to close, according to the fact sheet, which noted that the victim’s shoulder was also dislocated during the struggle.
Registe fled the area, and later went to Schneider Hospital where he sought treatment for a broken hand at around 5:33 a.m., according to the fact sheet. Police said Registe admitted to stabbing the guard, and the guard swung a piece of wood at Registe in self defense but it was unclear exactly when and how Registe broke his hand.
Prosecutors extended Registe a plea offer on June 23, which he declined, according to a notice filed Thursday by Interim Chief Public Defender Julie Todman.
On Friday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Ebette Fortune filed a motion to dismiss all charges against Registe without prejudice, meaning prosecutors want to reserve the right to refile the case in the future.
“The People are not able to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt at this time,” according to the motion.
Judge Kathleen Mackay granted the motion, and ordered that Registe’s bail be exonerated.
