Prosecutors have dismissed charges against a man accused of stabbing a security guard on St. Thomas, according to V.I. Superior Court records.

The defendant in the case, Levi Registe, was arrested in November 2022 and charged with first- and third-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, and disturbance of the peace. Registe pleaded not guilty and was released after posting $15,000 bail.

