A British Virgin Islands man charged with money laundering was set to go to trial on St. Thomas, but prosecutors have abruptly moved to dismiss the case, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Nyron “Batt” Erickson, 31, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 1, 2019, charging him with international money laundering and related crimes.
The U.S. government issued an arrest warrant on Jan. 17, 2020, and requested Erickson’s extradition from the BVI on Oct. 20, 2020. Erickson filed an appeal, which was dismissed in 2022, allowing the extradition to proceed.
According to the trial brief filed on Aug. 11 by Assistant U.S. Attorney Everard Potter, Erickson and others conspired to use the ferry between Tortola and St. Thomas in September and October 2018, to import $130,000 in U.S. currency derived from illegal drug activity.
Erickson “is believed to be a member of a drug trafficking organization based in Tortola,” according to Potter.
But on Thursday, Potter filed a motion to dismiss the indictment.
The trial was scheduled to begin today, but prosecutors concluded that they did not have enough admissible evidence to convince jurors that Erickson is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, according to the motion.
Potter did not indicate whether he wanted the indictment dismissed without prejudice, meaning that prosecutors would reserve the right to refile the case at a later date.
According to the response filed by Erickson’s defense attorney, Pamela Colon, Erickson would agree to dismiss the indictment — but only if it was done with prejudice, so the charges could not be refiled in the future.
Erickson has been in U.S. custody since February 28, and the government “has had nearly five years to investigate this case and 5 1/2 months to prepare for trial since Nyron Erickson was in its custody,” according to Colon.
When Erickson’s defense challenged pieces of the prosecution’s evidence, the court scheduled a hearing for Monday so prosecutors could “elaborate” on their arguments, Colon wrote.
“Instead, the Government filed the motion for dismissal that was silent as to it being with or without prejudice,” despite telling the defense the dismissal would be with prejudice, Colon wrote.
“Nyron Erickson agrees that the case must be dismissed. However, justice and the Constitution demands that it be dismissed with prejudice,” she added.
On Friday, the court removed Erickson’s trial from the calendar, and ordered the government to respond to Erickson’s request for dismissal with prejudice by Thursday.
Erickson is accused of conspiring with other men to illegally move cash from the BVI to the United States.
“For example, in or about September 2018, co-defendant Tyrell Turnbull was intercepted at the Cyril E. King Airport in St. Thomas,” where he was trying to transport around $48,000 cash to the U.S. mainland from the BVI, according to Potter’s trial brief.
Turnbull admitted Erickson had placed the currency in his luggage for Turnbull to deliver to another member of the conspiracy in Florida, according to the brief.
Another man, Akil Erickson, traveled from the BVI to St. Thomas on the ferry around Dec. 8, 2018 with $50,000 U.S. currency hidden in the leg of a pair of jeans, and the cash “had a strong odor of marijuana,” according to Potter.
Akil Erickson’s cell phone had messages between him and Nyron Erickson, according to Potter, and “defendant told Akil that $30,000 of the money is to buy ‘weed’ (marijuana),” he wrote.
Another man, Mikiel Robin, entered King Airport on Oct. 9, 2018, and when instructed to go to secondary inspection, he “bolted from the line and ran from the airport, leaving his bag in the process,” according to the brief.
The bag contained $38,000 cash, and investigators found several connections beteween Robin and Akil Erickson, according to Potter.