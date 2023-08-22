A British Virgin Islands man charged with money laundering was set to go to trial on St. Thomas, but prosecutors have abruptly moved to dismiss the case, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

Nyron “Batt” Erickson, 31, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 1, 2019, charging him with international money laundering and related crimes.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.