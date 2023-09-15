A plan to increase the number of recreational moorings in the U.S. Virgin Islands is moving forward.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. provided an update on efforts to install 200 such moorings throughout the territory. In a statement, Bryan said the effort is the result of a public-private partnership between the Planning and Natural Resources Department and the V.I. Professional Charter Association.
“This ambitious endeavor was made possible by a grant of $562,000 from the U.S. Economic Development Authority, with DPNR providing essential in-kind support and regulatory guidance,” Bryan said in the statement. “After obtaining the necessary permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and V.I. Coastal Zone Management, we meticulously handpicked a range of sites for the moorings.”
Bryan described the project as a milestone in the promotion of responsible tourism and the safeguarding of the territory’s coral reefs. The moorings, he said, will facilitate visits from a diverse range of vessels, including monohulls, multihulls and mega yachts.
Thursday’s announcement seemingly increased the number of moorings to be installed.
A public-private partnership between the two entities to install 170 moorings was originally announced in late 2019. In March 2021, the Legislature voted unanimously to ratify Bryan’s approval of a minor coastal zone permit for the Professional Charter Association that would allow the nonprofit to install 100 permanent moorings in phases over several years.
VIPCA Executive Director Oriel Blake commended Bryan and his administration’s support of the economic, environmental and employment impact of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ marine sector, which the joint venture demonstrates.
“The Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association’s mission places the preservation of the territory’s undersea environment very high, and working with Governor Bryan toward our shared goal is a mutual pleasure,” she said. “Next week, VIPCA will release details regarding the location of moorings that have been installed to date, terms of use, and more information about the mooring installations, management, liability, and maintenance.”