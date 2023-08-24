The future of St. Croix’s troubled refinery remains unclear, and representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that the new owners have not provided any recent updates on potential plans to restart refining operations.

“Since the decision of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, they have not gotten in touch with us to say they do indeed intend to restart the refinery,” EPA’s Regional Counsel Paul Simon said during a virtual community meeting Wednesday night.

