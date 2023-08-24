The future of St. Croix’s troubled refinery remains unclear, and representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that the new owners have not provided any recent updates on potential plans to restart refining operations.
“Since the decision of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, they have not gotten in touch with us to say they do indeed intend to restart the refinery,” EPA’s Regional Counsel Paul Simon said during a virtual community meeting Wednesday night.
It’s been nearly a month since the court ruled in favor of the refinery’s new owners, Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, in a dispute over an EPA order that Port Hamilton must obtain a new Prevention of Significant Deterioration, or PSD permit, before restarting operations.
The court ruled that the EPA did not have the authority to require a new PSD permit, and said the company may restart the refinery without going through that process.
But there are still significant regulatory, financial, and practical hurdles Port Hamilton must overcome, and company leaders have gone silent on their plans.
The refinery previously shut down in 2012 under former owner Hovensa after environmental violations, and again in 2012 under Limetree Bay Refining, after a series of accidents sprayed oil on area homes and contaminated cisterns.
Affected homeowners are suing Limetree Bay Terminals, also known as Ocean Point Terminals, the bunkering half of the facility that split from the refining side of the company, but is still being held liable for the accidents. The company was recently ordered to provide free drinking water to indigent residents while the litigation is ongoing.
The federal government also filed an ongoing complaint against the refinery’s owners after the 2021 accidents, and the U.S. Justice Department is continuing to enforce a consent decree entered as a result of Hovensa’s contamination.
Following Limetree Bay Refining’s bankruptcy, Port Hamilton and West Indies Petroleum purchased the refinery at auction in December 2021.
In July 2022, Port Hamilton principal Charles Chambers told senators that the company was on track to restart by the second quarter of 2023.
Instead, a fire at the refinery a month later prompted an EPA inspection and subsequent order to remove dangerous chemicals left over at the facility by Limetree Bay, which Port Hamilton had not removed or stored properly, and were posing an imminent risk to public safety.
Chambers has not responded to questions from The Daily News about the company’s current timeline for restarting refinery operations.
Port Hamilton consented to the chemical removal operation, which involved weeks of work by contractors at a cost of around $17 million, “and of course that does not include our costs in overseeing those efforts,” EPA Superfund and Emergency Management Division Director Pat Evangelista said during Wednesday’s meeting.
EPA Regional Administrator Lisa Garcia said the agency remains concerned about conditions at the refinery, and “no matter what happens on site, we want to make sure that we’re continually aware of the status.”
EPA Region 2 Response and Prevention Branch Chief Douglas Kodama provided an update on the quantity and type of chemicals removed, including liquid propane gas, amine solution, and liquid ammonia.
Kodama explained that some amine and rinseate solution remains on island, but the chemicals have been safely removed and stored. And EPA Air and Radiation Division Director Richard Ruvo said the agency has ceased fencline air monitoring because there is no potential risk of chemical release, but is continuing to operate one site for measuring particulate matter at Bethlehem Village.
Port Hamilton is also continuing to operate five air monitoring stations, and EPA reviews that data daily, Ruvo said.
V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Director Daryl Jaschen said the Local Environmental Planning Committee is continuing to meet, and Garcia thanked the local government agencies that collaborated with the EPA on the chemical removal operations.
While the EPA “was not happy” with the 3rd Circuit’s reversal of their permitting decision, “EPA is committed to ensure the refinery complies with environmental laws,” and wants to ensure “that public transparency that we’ve been aiming for and to live up to,” Garcia said.
