Aspiring cooks interested in gaining the skills needed to work in a food-service setting have until today to register at the University of the Virgin Islands.
The Certified Fundamentals Cook program will be offered as part of the University of the Virgin Islands Center for Excellence in Leadership and Learning or UVI CELL on the Orville E. Kean Campus on St. Thomas.
According to a UVI statement, under the direct supervision of chefs and culinary instructors, students will gain experience, knowledge, skills, and insight into the food service industry.
The six-month certification program for beginners allows students to benefit from a combination of learning techniques to nurture their passion and potential as they hone practical skills that can be applied in a wide range of culinary settings.
Kerish Robles, an executive chef who serves as the program manager, said it not only meets the needs of the many Virgin Islanders interested in the culinary field but also relieves the territory’s food service businesses’ increasing demand for talented professionals.
“The Virgin Islands is poised to become a hotspot for all things food, and UVI’s culinary program is a step in the right direction,” said Robles, who has almost 20 years of experience in the industry. “There are so many talented individuals here, and so many businesses that need skilled persons to help take their business to the next level with quality techniques and traits.”
As part of their learning experience, students in the CFC program benefit from hands-on experience in the state-of-the-art professional kitchen housed at the Wild Sage, the student learning lab and restaurant at UVI’s 13D Research and Strategy Innovation Center. Robles said that immersive learning will be a key component of the student experience.
“Being able to see what the restaurant industry is like firsthand through our on-campus restaurant gives students not a taste, but a real experience. Our students are getting just that. In addition to learning valuable skills needed in the industry, they are able to make more informed decisions about whether this is a path they are committed to pursuing,” Robles stated.
The program includes a variety of industry-specific courses, such as Introduction to the Professional Kitchen; Production Kitchen Skills; Culinary Nutrition; Sauces, Soups, and Dressings; Plate Designing and Finishing; and Culinary Internship and Career Exploration.
In addition to gaining “front-of-the-house experience,” graduates of the program walk away with at least three other certifications including SERVsafe and restaurant server certifications. Graduates will also have the opportunity to earn the esteemed American Culinary Federation Certification, a recognized credential in the food service industry, according to the statement.