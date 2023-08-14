The Cannabis Advisory Board is scheduled to meet today after a nearly year-long hiatus, but the board doesn’t actually have enough members to vote on long-awaited rules and regulations necessary to implement the law legalizing cannabis use by adults age 21 and over.

The board last met on Sept. 7, 2022, and only had five members, which is the statutory quorum, or the bare minimum of members necessary to hold votes and take action.

