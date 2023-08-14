The Cannabis Advisory Board is scheduled to meet today after a nearly year-long hiatus, but the board doesn’t actually have enough members to vote on long-awaited rules and regulations necessary to implement the law legalizing cannabis use by adults age 21 and over.
The board last met on Sept. 7, 2022, and only had five members, which is the statutory quorum, or the bare minimum of members necessary to hold votes and take action.
On Saturday, the V.I. Office of Cannabis Regulations announced that the board would be meeting at 1:30 p.m. today for “a non-voting meeting.”
The meeting agenda includes a roll call of current voting members, including Chairwoman Dr. Catherine Kean, Dr. Gary Jett, Nicole Syms, and Christopher Jones.
Office Director Hannah Carty serves as a non-voting member.
The brief agenda lists items including announcements, a “General Discussion & Update,” and a proposal for the next meeting.
The Office of Cannabis Regulations operates under the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs, and former DLCA Commissioner Richard Evangelista had been serving as a Cannabis Advisory Board member.
But Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. recently announced that he had named Evangelista chief legal counsel for the Office of the Governor, leaving a vacancy on the Cannabis Advisory Board.
Until the Legislature confirms a new member, the board will be unable to take action on any items — including regulations that are needed to finally implement the new cannabis law that Bryan signed in January.
In the meantime, residents with medical ailments that would benefit from cannabis continue to wait for a legal, government-sanctioned option, and the unregulated cannabis industry is thriving, with various forms of the drug widely available throughout the territory.
While Bryan celebrated the law as a step forward for the territory, Virgin Islanders continue to face prosecution for growing, buying, or selling the drug, and farmers and retailers won’t be allowed to apply for licenses until the infrastructure to do so is put in place.
That won’t happen until the board approves draft rules and regulations, and the board is currently unable to do so without a quorum.
At the board’s last meeting in September, members were still discussing proposed rules and regulations to implement the 2019 medical cannabis law, but those efforts were abandoned after Bryan signed the new recreational law in January.
The board also announced a meeting in February, but abruptly cancelled it at the last minute.
