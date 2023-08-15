A V.I. Superior Court jury has found two men not guilty of the murder of Augustus Bannis, who was found brutally beaten to death on St. Croix in 2015.
The two co-defendants, Jahmal Rivera and Dumaray Iles, were first brought to trial in October 2022, and indicated their intention to present alibi witnesses who would testify that they were at the racetrack at the time of the murder.
That proceeding ended abruptly in a mistrial, and jurors in their second trial returned a not guilty verdict for both men on Friday, according to the court clerk’s office.
Two other men, Enock Cole and Avondale George, were previously convicted of killing Bannis, and Friday’s verdict resolves a criminal case that has stretched on for nearly eight years.
The crime occurred on Aug. 17, 2015, when Bannis, a former pastor of the First Baptist Church in Salisbury, Dominica, and a 10-year St. Croix resident, was found beaten in D. Hamilton Jackson Park in Estate Grove, where he’d been picking almonds.
Bannis was struck in the head and repeatedly kicked, causing blunt head injury, and his car was stolen.
Bannis remained in a comatose state and two months after the beating, on Oct. 19, 2015, he succumbed to his wounds at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.
Bannis never regained consciousness to identify his attacker or attackers, according to court records.
An anonymous witness came forward on Sept. 23, 2015, and told police she saw four men beat Bannis, which resulted in their arrest.
Cole and George were minors when they were taken into custody, and were later charged as adults after being held in detention for about a year, according to court records. Iles was 23 at the time and Rivera was 29.
In 2018, Superior Court Judge Harold Willocks granted a motion by Rivera to sever the defendants’ trials into pairs, and Cole and George were found guilty by a jury on Dec. 4, 2019.
George was sentenced in 2021 to 35 years in prison for his role in the murder, and Cole was sentenced in February 2022 to serve 30 years.
After the first trial of Rivera and Iles ended in a mistrial, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Eric Chancellor filed a motion in November, asking the court to change the venue of the next trial to St. Thomas, and sequester the jury.
In the first jury selection, of the 77 jurors on the panel, seven were either friends or family of Rivera, and eight were friends or family of Iles, according to the motion.
On the third day of trial, two jurors told the court about instances in the previous two days that “caused them to be fearful for their safety,” and said they had been caused to feel threatened for serving on the jury, according to the motion.
The defendants “have violated the conditions of their release on several occasions,” and “are also known to be dangerous as evidenced by the fact that the sole witness in this matter has been in witness protection since 2015,” according to Chancellor.
“Under the circumstances the People is unlikely to find a jury on St. Croix to weigh and judge the evidence in this case in the absence of fear, intimidation, or undue influence,” and said that sequestration, or keeping jurors isolated for the duration of the trial “may be a hardship, but it is warranted where, as here, it has been shown that actions were taken to unduly influence the jury,” he wrote.
Judge Douglas Brady denied the motion shortly before trial began.
“Without the fruits of any investigation into the troubling contacts primarily involving one juror during the October 2022 mistrial, the Court will not speculate to infer that Defendants were involved,” Brady wrote. “All parties are aware of thier obligations to assure and maintain the integrity of the selected jury, and the Court is confident that no improper contact with jurors will occur in the imminent trial of these cases.”
Rivera was represented by attorney Martial Webster, and Iles was represented by Eszart Wynter, who filed a motion on August 3 to dismiss the case for violation of his client’s Constitutional right to a speedy trial.
Brady ultimately denied the motion to dismiss, but wrote that he “acknowledges and shares” their frustrations with the delays throughout the long history of the case. He detailed the many reasons the case didn’t go to trial in 2017 as originally planned, from a judge’s recusal, to the COVID-19 pandemic, to a shooting that sent Iles to Miami for emergency medical care.
In July 2020, Iles, whose name is sometimes spelled “Isles” in court documents, was shot multiple times in Estate Upper Love, where he was on 24-hour house arrest under electronic monitoring. Police have not made any arrests in connection with that case.