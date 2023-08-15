A V.I. Superior Court jury has found two men not guilty of the murder of Augustus Bannis, who was found brutally beaten to death on St. Croix in 2015.

The two co-defendants, Jahmal Rivera and Dumaray Iles, were first brought to trial in October 2022, and indicated their intention to present alibi witnesses who would testify that they were at the racetrack at the time of the murder.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.