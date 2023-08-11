The Federal Emergency Management Agency, and its local affiliate, VITEMA, is reminding residents to remain prepared as the territory approaches the time period deemed as peak hurricane activity.
According to a news release, residents should stay alert and review and update plans by taking immediate steps to replenish emergency preparedness kits and practicing emergency communications.
The peak of Atlantic hurricane season starts Sept. 10. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric administration, most activity occurs between mid-August and mid-October.
“You should prepare to be self-sufficient in the immediate aftermath of a tropical storm or hurricane and take steps to prepare your homes and businesses,” FEMA said in a news release.
Residents with disabilities and others with access and functional needs might have additional considerations. Therefore, they do not wait to prepare when a storm forms in the Atlantic and stores fill with shoppers looking to purchase emergency supplies, the release stated.
“Being well prepared, staying vigilant and practicing your emergency plans will reduce your anxiety if a storm approaches the U.S. Virgin Islands. We urge Virgin Islanders to get a head start on preparedness and share information on readiness or disasters with their families and neighbors,” Mark A. Walters, FEMA Virgin Islands Caribbean Area Office coordinator said.
VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen concurred.
“When it comes to tropical cyclones and hurricanes, conditions change rapidly and with those changes, the amount of time we think we still have for the final preparation is often reduced,” he said, adding that over the past several years, tropical cyclones continue to demonstrate rapid intensification over a period of 24 to 48 hours.
“Every tropical cyclone during this peak period has the potential of being a life-threatening event to our community. Get yourself, your family, and your pets to a safe area early, to ride out the passing of the storm,” Jaschen said.
To prepare:
• Build a survival kit — Families should be prepared to shelter in a secure and safe location for several days after a disaster when roads might be impassable, gas stations and grocery stores are closed, power is off and communications are uncertain. (1) Store water for drinking and sanitation, food, medications, a first-aid kit and hygiene products; (2) Store supplies to meet the needs of individual family members, including infants and young children, seniors, people with disabilities and pets or service animals; and (3) Protect documents such as vital records, insurance policies, medical information and property and financial records by storing copies in a safe deposit box or another location separate from your house. These may be necessary for survivors who could be eligible to apply for disaster assistance.
• Make a family communications plan — Choose an out-of-town friend or relative as a point of contact. Make sure children have their emergency contacts memorized or saved in a secure place. Determine a safe, familiar place the family can go to for protection or to reunite. Ensure that the location is in a central and accessible location for all family members, including family members with disabilities. If you have pets or service animals, make sure the location is animal-friendly.
• Stay Informed — Listen to local official bulletins for the most up-to-date information before, during and after a disaster.
It’s a good idea to have a battery or solar-powered radio to receive disaster notices and updates.
Sign up for Alert VI to receive real-time notifications for emergencies in the U.S. Virgin Islands at VITEMA. For more storm preparedness details visit www.ready.gov/hurricanes and vitema.vi.gov.
According to the statement, individuals with disabilities should follow the general instructions above as well as the following tips:
• Create a support network. Keep a contact list in a watertight container in your emergency kit.
• If you use durable medical equipment in your home that requires electricity, talk to your health care provider about how you can prepare for a power outage.
• If you are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf-blind or have a speech disability, make sure your emergency information includes the best way to effectively communicate with you.
Residents who fall in these categories should sign up for the Elder, Dependent Adult and Disable Person Disaster Registry with the V.I. Department of Human Services at www.dhs.gov.vi. Registration forms can be picked up at DHS offices, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and the Elections System of the Virgin Islands.
For more information about preparedness for people with disabilities at www.ready.gov/disability.