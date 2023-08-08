ST. THOMAS — A plan to construct a new boat ramp and parking area in Hull Bay has generated widespread criticism from residents, and many have signed petitions and said they plan to attend a town hall meeting set for Thursday to protest the proposal.

Residents have taken to social media to express outrage and concern over several aspects of the plan, including tree removal, installation of permeable pavement, and the overall scope of the design, which goes beyond repairs to the existing ramp.

