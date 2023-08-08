ST. THOMAS — A plan to construct a new boat ramp and parking area in Hull Bay has generated widespread criticism from residents, and many have signed petitions and said they plan to attend a town hall meeting set for Thursday to protest the proposal.
Residents have taken to social media to express outrage and concern over several aspects of the plan, including tree removal, installation of permeable pavement, and the overall scope of the design, which goes beyond repairs to the existing ramp.
The Daily News sent questions about the plan to the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources, and Nicole Angeli, director of the Division of Fish and Wildlife, responded in an email Monday.
Asked who came up with the plan and why, and what was the justification for expanding the work beyond the repairs to the existing boat ramp that residents had requested, Angeli wrote that “The Hull Bay design project was initiated in 2011. The first set of design plans were unveiled in 2013 after two rounds of public meetings. Due to funding factors, the plans were not completed. In 2017, renewed funding allowed for a second round of public meetings and subsequent designs. Unfortunately, the Hull Bay ramp collapsed in February 2019 and funds were reprogrammed to patch the ramp. Now, we have a third opportunity to create a stronger, more durable boating ramp with associated trailer parking in Hull Bay.”
As to what was the purpose of installing permeable paving and whether it will require maintenance, Angeli wrote that “the original conceived parking area material included an erosion mat backfilled with sand and gravel (similar to the parking area at Lindquist beach).”
“Concern about the weight of trailers by the engineers resulted in a plan to stabilize the erosion mat with permeable pavers so water can infiltrate through to the ground and not sit on the surface. The engineers will be providing specific details on the erosion mat at the meeting. Our understanding is that maintenance is limited to power washing when necessary,” she added.
Asked why the proposal includes removal of trees that provide shade at the beach, Angeli wrote that “the thirteen trees to be removed are upland and in the western parking area while two trees are adjacent to the ramp location. The plans include leaving all shoreline maho and sea grapes on the beach. A specific note in the drawings states that we’ll be replacing all trees removed for the project.”
Further, she was asked if residents oppose the plan, would it be changed and scaled back or will DPNR move forward with the plan regardless of the community’s response?
“We have an opportunity to create a stronger, more durable boating ramp with associated trailer parking in Hull Bay. All concerns by the community have always been and will continue to be our first priority,” Angeli wrote in response. “The plans for the ramp were created in response to requests from the boating community. This is a whole site plan, although not all of it would be completed with this project. For example, parking in the eastern zone of the plans called ‘Alternate/Add’ were designed but not slated for inclusion. The red dotted line is not in this project — we simply asked for a site plan to organize parking and stabilize the space in the future.”
As of Monday evening, nearly 2,000 people had signed an online petition to “Save Hull Bay,” and residents have been rallying opposition to the plans on social media.
The designs call for construction of a new boat ramp west of the existing ramp, which will remain in place until the new ramp is complete, and then be removed.
The plans also include “vegetation clearing,” removal of concrete paving, installation of permeable pavement for parking for passenger vehicles and boat trailers, a vehicle turnaround, concrete road paving, and a concrete pad for a fish cleaning station.
The Town Hall meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at The Shack at Hull Bay.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.