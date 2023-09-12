The V.I. Water and Power Authority is warning customers to be wary of phone scams, and Facebook scams circulating online are asking for the public’s help in locating missing children, pets, and elderly people.
WAPA said in a press release that, “under no circumstances does the Authority share its customer information with third parties. Your information, including contact details, billing records, and any other data we collect, is treated as confidential and is safeguarded with the utmost care.”
Some customers “may have received unsolicited calls or messages claiming that they have won Powerball, prizes or money, with the misleading assertion that their information was obtained through WAPA. The Authority would like to make it clear that WAPA is not affiliated with any such calls, and we do not engage in or endorse any activities of this nature,” according to the press release.
WAPA urged all members of the public to be cautious about sharing their personal information.
WAPA provided the following tips to stay safe from scams:
• Be skeptical — If you receive a call or message about winning prizes or money and it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Be cautious of unsolicited communications.
• Verify — Always verify the legitimacy of any communication claiming to be from WAPA or any other organization. You can contact us directly through our official channels to confirm any information via email at communications@viwapa.vi or by calling 340-773-2250 or 340-774-3552
• Do not share personal information: Never share personal or financial information over the phone or via email with unknown or unverified individuals.
• Report suspicious activity: If you encounter any suspicious activity or receive unsolicited communications claiming to be from WAPA, please report it to us immediately. Your cooperation can help us prevent potential scams.”
There have also been a series of online scams being shared over Facebook, and police departments around the world have issued warnings to their communities and advice on how to spot the fake ads.
V.I. Police Department spokesman Glen Dratte was asked about the scams on Friday after a Silver Alert about a missing elderly man was shared by V.I. residents on Facebook, which was later determined to be fake.
Dratte said he would follow up, but as of Daily News press time this morning had not responded with information on how community members can avoid becoming victims of hoax Facebook posts.
The UK-based fact-checking website Full Fact has reported extensively on the fake ads, which typically include a photo and report about a missing pet, child, or elderly person, with an urgent plea for help from the community.
The posts may include a stock photo and hashtag with a location, such as “#stthomas” or “#stcroix.” They are intended to be widely shared, and may enable the scammers to access and tamper with users’ Facebook or credit card accounts using embedded links.
“This behaviour means that local groups could become overwhelmed with false information. As a result, genuine missing and lost posts could get ignored or—perhaps worse for those desperately searching for loved ones—dismissed as false. We have written to Meta expressing these concerns and asking the company to take stronger action in response to this problem,” according to a May 26 post on Full Fact.
The group recommends verifying questionable posts with local media or law enforcement, and fake posts are often flagged by other users in the comment sections. Residents are urged not to share personal information or send money online before ensuring a message is legitimate.
