The V.I. Water and Power Authority is warning customers to be wary of phone scams, and Facebook scams circulating online are asking for the public’s help in locating missing children, pets, and elderly people.

WAPA said in a press release that, “under no circumstances does the Authority share its customer information with third parties. Your information, including contact details, billing records, and any other data we collect, is treated as confidential and is safeguarded with the utmost care.”

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.