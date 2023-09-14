Arthur A. Richards construction

Workmen pour concrete at the site of the new Arthur A. Richards Pre K-8 School in Frederiksted, St. Croix, recently.

 Photo by

EDUCATION DEPT.

The $163 million construction of the Arthur A. Richards Pre-K-8 School on St. Croix has achieved a “significant” milestone, the Education Department announced Wednesday.

“We witnessed the groundbreaking of this site on February 23rd of this year. Today represents a significant stage of progress as the first concrete pour is underway,” Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington said in a press release.