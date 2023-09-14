The $163 million construction of the Arthur A. Richards Pre-K-8 School on St. Croix has achieved a “significant” milestone, the Education Department announced Wednesday.
“We witnessed the groundbreaking of this site on February 23rd of this year. Today represents a significant stage of progress as the first concrete pour is underway,” Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington said in a press release.
She added, “The construction of a new school in the District of St. Croix is a monumental event for the territory, as it has been decades since we have witnessed such a development.”
The Arthur A. Richards Jr. High School was severely damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, leading to its demolition. The new school will provide “state-of-the-art learning spaces” spanning 145,000 sq. ft. at the former site of the Evelyn M. Williams Elementary School, according to the release.
“Our students deserve new schools, it is time, and I am immensely thankful for the efforts of all partners who worked tirelessly to get us to this point,” Wells-Hedrington said.
Providing “essential” support on this project is the design-build contractor MCN Build, according to the news release. The proposed design consists of eight buildings in three phases:
Phase 1: Utility building, gym, also serving as a shelter, PreK building, and the commons building.
Phase 2: K-5 building A, K-5 building B, and the administration building.
Phase 3: the final phase encompasses the construction of the sixth-eight middle school building, hardscape, landscape, and a multi-purpose field.
Additionally, the project will include an underground cistern with a 250,000-gallon capacity on the northeast of the site, along with retaining walls on the west and northwest sides of the property, according to the release.
Along with MCN build, the other partners in the project, both on a federal and local level, the New Schools Construction Advisory Board, the DLR Group, Witt O’Brien’s, the Office of Disaster Recovery, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Managment Agency, Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority, the staff of the Public Works and Education departments, including architect Chaneel Callwood-Daniels.