The Republican National Committee and the territorial Republican party have asked a federal judge to declare that 15 provisions of the V.I. Code’s election law are unconstitutional, but the V.I. Elections System is arguing that the law does not infringe on the right of political parties to assemble and choose their own leaders.
Both sides filed motions for summary judgment in U.S. District Court on Tuesday, asking a judge to determine whether the law should stand.
In an effort to resolve the issue before the local Republican Party holds elections for committee members and party leaders in 2024, the RNC’s motion asks the court to issue a ruling no later than Nov. 30.
The RNC and local Republican Party filed suit in August 2022, arguing that the right to political organization is guaranteed by the First Amendment, and the government should have no oversight over the internal business of the Republican and other political parties.
The 15 provisions of law, which were last revised about 50 years ago, “directly and extensively regulate Plaintiffs’ internal party governance, operations, and selection of party leaders,” according to the motion filed Tuesday by lawyers representing the RNC and the Republican Party of the Virgin Islands, including Andrew Capdeville and Tyler Green.
The law dictates how the party selects its officers, the “size and structure of VIGOP’s territorial committee,” the maximum term of office for the chairman and territorial committee members, the timing of the party’s organizational meeting, and requires the party to “submit a certified copy of its rules to the Supervisor of Elections for them to be effective,” and “interferes with the RNC’s (and VIGOP’s) use of federally registered trademarks,” according to the RNC motion.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Christopher Timmons filed a motion for summary judgment on behalf of the defendants, the V.I. Elections System and Caroline Fawkes, who is being sued in her official capacity as V.I. Elections Supervisor.
According to Timmons, “none of the challenged provisions violate Plaintiff’s right to associate,” because the law does not include any penalties for violations, and “none of the challenged provisions substantially impair Plaintiff’s First Amendment rights.”
He added that, “the government has a legitimate interest in receiving certified copies of each party’s rules. In doing so, the government provides transparency for party members and non-members alike.”
While parties caucus privately in other jurisdictions, the V.I. Code calls for the Elections System to oversee elections for leadership of political parties, and Fawkes explained the government’s role during a deposition.
“Importantly, Fawkes testified at deposition that this provision has been used in the past to resolve intra-party disputes where warring factions disputed which version of the party rules were effective, and by virtue of this provision they were able to point to the last version filed with the Supervisor of Elections to solve their dispute,” Timmons wrote.
Fawkes testified that posting of the rules is so that “the public will know that we received it. And it’s posted for informational purposes for the public whether they are Republican, Democratic, nonparty, or nonvoters.”
“Supervisor Fawkes also testified at deposition that this rule promotes voting in general because it allows the Elections System to put the information into the hands of potential voters considering whether to join a party,” Timmons wrote. “And it is well settled that states have a legitimate governmental interest in preserving the legitimacy and stability of the two-party system.”
It was intra-party disputes that caused the RNC to challenge the law’s constitutionality, after long-time V.I. Republican Party chairman John Canegata refused to step down and relinquish control of the local party.
Following years of disagreements and questions about the legitimacy of local caucuses, the national party sent attorneys to the Virgin Islands to hold a caucus to select local leadership positions in March 2022, which was not certified or accepted by the V.I. Elections System.
Canegata did not participate and refused to accept the results, arguing Virgin Islands law requires that caucuses to elect leaders of local political parties must be overseen by the Elections System, meaning that he was still chairman.
The RNC filed suit against Canegata on May 20, 2022, and sent Canegata a cease and desist letter ordering him to stop representing himself as party chairman and using RNC trademarked logos.
Canegata served as treasurer of VIGOP, a political action committee that raised $434,287 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Feb. 28, 2022, “after the RNC ordered a pause in fundraising under the VIGOP name,” according to the letter.
The VIGOP PAC has long been lambasted by critics as a moneymaking ploy that does little, if anything, to support local Republican candidates.
The parties entered a settlement agreement in July, under which Canegata and former secretary Robert Max Schanfarber agreed “to not use or otherwise dilute or infringe on the RNC’s trademarks, unless given express license by the RNC.”
The defendants also agreed to dissolve VIGOP PAC and file a termination notice with the Federal Election Commission by Aug. 28.
Canegata and Schanfarber also “signed acknowledgements, disclaiming any leadership role in the Republican Party of the Virgin Islands and the Republican National Committee and acknowledging that the current leaders of the Republican Party of the Virgin Islands were elected at the March 29, 2022 caucus held by the Party and overseen by the RNC.”
The agreement also requires Canegata to “immediately and voluntarily dismiss” a lawsuit filed in V.I. Superior Court against the new party chairman elected at that 2022 caucus, Gordon Ackley.
“As a party, we are ready to move forward and build an alternative political party after 10 years of having no real Republican Party here in the territory,” Ackley wrote in a statement released after the settlement.
He added that, “We look forward to our continued partnership with the Republican National Committee as we move into the 2024 election cycle, when we will hold a presidential caucus and send delegates to fully and equally participate at the nominating convention in Milwaukee.”
Canegata’s reliance on the local law prompted the RNC to challenge its constitutionality in court, and the motion filed Tuesday detailed the party’s objections to the way political party leaders are chosen in the Virgin Islands.
Under the law, political parties can choose to elect internal party leaders during the government-run primary elections, or through their own process.
“But even if a political party wishes to select its party leaders at its own expense, through its own process, and under its own rules, the party must first ask the Board’s permission and seek the Board’s certification of the election rules,” according to the RNC motion.
“The Board exercises unfettered discretion to certify, deny, or refuse to act on a political party’s request for certification,” according to the motion. “No provision of Virgin Islands law or Board policy explains what criteria the Board considers. Instead, the certification decision rests on the whims and unexplained criteria of 14 individual Board members.”
The board has denied certification the RNC and VIGOP’s 2020 and 2022 caucus plans, “and are currently refusing to acknowledge the results of the 2022 RNC-run VIGOP Caucus — all of which severely burden the RNC’s and VIGOP’s First Amendment rights,” according to the motion.
But the party is also concerned about upcoming leadership elections, and wants the court to ensure that the Elections Board won’t continue to have control over the party’s ability to caucus.
According to the RNC motion, “because VIGOP has adopted the rules for the 2024 caucus without Board certification, these rules would also be invalid under Defendants’ view,” and because leaders of the local party are also members of the RNC, “interfering with the selection process for the VIGOP leadership also interferes with the RNC’s membership.”