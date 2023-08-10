The Republican National Committee and the territorial Republican party have asked a federal judge to declare that 15 provisions of the V.I. Code’s election law are unconstitutional, but the V.I. Elections System is arguing that the law does not infringe on the right of political parties to assemble and choose their own leaders.

Both sides filed motions for summary judgment in U.S. District Court on Tuesday, asking a judge to determine whether the law should stand.

