Updated: August 3, 2023 @ 11:52 pm
Virgin Islands Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach on Wednesday joined the territory and nation in mourning New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver. She died this week at age 71.
He described Oliver as a trailblazing political leader.
Oliver was the first African-American woman to serve as speaker of the General Assembly in New Jersey and the second in the nation’s history to lead a house of a state legislature, Roach said in a news release. She was also the second African American to serve as New Jersey’s Assembly speaker.
Oliver served as a member of the East Orange Board of Education from 1994 to 2000 and on the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders (now Board of Commissioners). She was first elected to the Assembly in 2003, and in 2010 she became the state’s 169th speaker.
“I had the opportunity to meet Lieutenant Governor Oliver on several occasions through our mutual participation in the business affairs of the National Lieutenant Governors Association in which she was extremely active,” he said. “Oliver was very outspoken and was a staunch advocate for the rights of all people to a good quality of life, including access to healthcare, housing, and a quality education.”
Roach added, “She was a kind person with a very compassionate nature. She served with integrity and fairness, and was known for her continuous efforts in uplifting the community through her advocacy and consistent good works.”
Oliver leaves behind a legacy of historical achievements and inspiration, he concluded.