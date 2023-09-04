Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, in his annual Labor Day message, said he is grateful to those who selflessly give of their time and talent daily in support of their families.
“I join the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands and the entire nation in observing this significant Labor Day celebration set aside annually to recognize all those who have contributed to the growth, prosperity, and advancement of our country by providing their critical labor,” Roach said in a prepared statement.
Labor Day, he said, is one of the most important American holidays because it applies to the general working class, many of whom entered the employment arena at an early age.
“Despite global economic challenges, the working class has earnestly given of their time, skills, and talents in exchange for wages which have not always been equitable. Further, the foundation of small businesses is credited for maintaining employment and stabilizing the economy, especially during a recession,” Roach said.
Prior to becoming a nationwide federal holiday, Labor Day was initially recognized by individual states and labor activists beginning in the late 19th century. Since that time, the dynamics of working environments have continuously evolved, including and most recently, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the hard work, determination, and skillset of the average American worker have remained steadfast, the release stated.
In wishing a happy Labor Day to all, and thanking those who continue to toil, Roach said “I am thankful to the many individuals who work without compensation by volunteering their time and service to help the less fortunate. Those who have sacrificed their retirement years to continue to be of service to our territory country are worthy of our regard and respect.”
“I also commend the many men and women, including our Virgin Islands labor advocates, who work tirelessly to protect the rights of workers. With this myriad of individuals, past and present, who have shared their passion, knowledge, and capabilities in many sectors and industries, we have learned to appreciate the magnificent contributions of the labor force,” he said.