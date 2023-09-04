Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, in his annual Labor Day message, said he is grateful to those who selflessly give of their time and talent daily in support of their families.

“I join the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands and the entire nation in observing this significant Labor Day celebration set aside annually to recognize all those who have contributed to the growth, prosperity, and advancement of our country by providing their critical labor,” Roach said in a prepared statement.