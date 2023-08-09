Rosemary Sauter-Frett, who has been awaiting trial for financial crimes for nearly a decade, has pleaded no contest to drawing and delivering worthless checks, and agreed to pay restitution of $564,355 to her victims, according to her agreement with prosecutors.

A real estate agent, Sauter-Frett was accused of embezzling potentially millions of dollars from clients in the early 2000s.

