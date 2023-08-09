Rosemary Sauter-Frett, who has been awaiting trial for financial crimes for nearly a decade, has pleaded no contest to drawing and delivering worthless checks, and agreed to pay restitution of $564,355 to her victims, according to her agreement with prosecutors.
A real estate agent, Sauter-Frett was accused of embezzling potentially millions of dollars from clients in the early 2000s.
She fled the territory after a warrant was issued for her arrest in 2010, and she was eventually extradited from California in 2014. Her trial has been delayed numerous times for a variety of reasons, including the 2017 hurricanes and the 2020 pandemic.
Sauter-Frett entered the no-contest plea on Aug. 1 and sentencing is set for Sept. 25, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
Under the plea agreement, prosecutors have recommended that Sauter-Frett be sentenced to the maximum possible punishment of five years behind bars, but she is unlikely to return to prison. The plea deal calls for her to receive credit for time served, and the balance of her sentence will be suspended, meaning she would only be made to serve that time if she violates the conditions of her probation.
Sauter-Frett served about five months in pretrial detention before posting property to secure her $300,000 bond, and has been on electronic location monitoring ever since. She is currently paying a monthly fee of $300 for the monitoring device, according to court records.
Prosecutors have recommended she remain on probation for five years, or until restitution is paid in full.
Sauter-Frett has agreed to sell two properties she owns on St. Thomas, 20AA Estate Nadir and 6A-69 Estate Bovoni, and use the proceeds from the sale to pay restitution to her victims.
If the sale price exceeds the restitution amount, the excess funds will be used at the sole discretion of the V.I. Justice Department to pay “any other persons that are considered victims, upon submission of their names and amounts to be paid to the Cashier’s Office,” according to the agreement.
If the proceeds from the properties is less than the restitution, Sauter-Frett “shall make monthly payments toward the balance owed, and her probation shall extend until such time as the amount is paid in full.”
Sauter-Frett must also complete 75 hours of community service for each year she is on probation, but her probation will be lifted early if she pays restitution in full and satisfies all other conditions.
She also agreed not to ever return to a position of trust, and not seek employment or volunteer for any position involving fiduciary responsibilities, “including but not limited to, real estate, banking, accounting, tax preparation, and gambling,” according to the plea agreement.
