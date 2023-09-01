The Senate Rules and Judiciary Committee approved three bills on Thursday that will be sent to the full Legislature for consideration and voting.

Bill No. 35-0082, sponsored by Sens. Donna Frett-Gregory, Javan James Sr. Alma Francis Heyliger and Marise James and co-sponsored by Sen. Marvin Blyden, is an Act amending Title 17 of the Virgin Islands Code, chapter 9, Subchapter I, section 91 to limit the expulsion and suspension of prekindergarten through third grade students and amending Title 17 of the V.I. Code, chapter 11, to add a section requiring that school-based professionals take a course in mitigating student behavioral issues and misconduct.