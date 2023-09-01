The Senate Rules and Judiciary Committee approved three bills on Thursday that will be sent to the full Legislature for consideration and voting.
Bill No. 35-0082, sponsored by Sens. Donna Frett-Gregory, Javan James Sr. Alma Francis Heyliger and Marise James and co-sponsored by Sen. Marvin Blyden, is an Act amending Title 17 of the Virgin Islands Code, chapter 9, Subchapter I, section 91 to limit the expulsion and suspension of prekindergarten through third grade students and amending Title 17 of the V.I. Code, chapter 11, to add a section requiring that school-based professionals take a course in mitigating student behavioral issues and misconduct.
The remaining two bills pertain to horse racing in the territory.
Bill No. 35-0073, sponsored by Sens. Samuel Carrión and Franklin Johnson, is an Act amending Title 32 of the Virgin Islands Code to establish powers and duties for the horse racing commissions in each district relating to anti-doping of racehorses to provide for regulation by district and joint horse racing commissions.
Bill No. 35-0083, which Sens. Carrión and Johnson also sponsored, is an Act amending Title 32 of the V.I. Code, chapter 11, subchapter I, section 201 to establish separate horse racing commissions for each district.
Efforts to bring horse racing back to the territory are ongoing, as officials broke ground on St. Thomas’s Clinton E. Phipps Race Track in April. The Randall “Doc” James Race Track on St. Croix is less far along, as developers recently sought to modify the permit initially submitted to the Planning and Natural Resources Department to address needed updates to the original design.
Following consideration of the three bills, lawmakers voted favorably for nominees to two critical positions.
Lionel Selwood was nominated to serve on the V.I. Water and Power Authority Board of Directors and Angel Dawson Jr. is Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s administrator nominee for the Government Employees Retirement System.