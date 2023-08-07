Sargassum

A large mass of sargassum floats off the coast of St. Croix near Golden Rock, Christiansted.

 Daily News photo by FIONA STOKES

Rotting sargassum seaweed is clogging reverse osmosis intakes that provide drinking water for St. Croix, and customers are reporting discolored and smelly water on social media.

The V.I. Water and Power Authority issued a press release Friday, updating the public on “sargassum impact to St. Croix’s desalination facility located next to the Richmond Power Plant and operated by the Authority’s long-standing partner Seven Seas, who produces potable water from sea water via reverse osmosis water plants.”

