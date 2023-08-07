Rotting sargassum seaweed is clogging reverse osmosis intakes that provide drinking water for St. Croix, and customers are reporting discolored and smelly water on social media.
The V.I. Water and Power Authority issued a press release Friday, updating the public on “sargassum impact to St. Croix’s desalination facility located next to the Richmond Power Plant and operated by the Authority’s long-standing partner Seven Seas, who produces potable water from sea water via reverse osmosis water plants.”
Mitigation efforts would continue through the weekend to ensure WAPA meets U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards for potable drinking water, but “customers may experience an unusual odor and discoloration,” according to the statement.
WAPA customers on St. Croix took to social media over the weekend to report foul-smelling water and skin irritation, and some said the water quality was too poor to use for showering, cooking, or washing clothes.
“Though experts have predicted a reduction in seaweed for the season, several areas including areas in the Caribbean, Mexico, and South Florida continue to see moderate levels of sargassum,” according to the statement from WAPA.
Sargassum is causing myriad problems for coastal communities, and resorts in the Virgin Islands have been using booms and heavy equipment to scrape piles of rotting sargassum off the sand and dump it in the territory’s landfills. While sargassum could eventually prove useful in agriculture or biofuels, initial studies have raised safety concerns about the high levels of heavy metal and contaminants contained in the seaweed, and research is ongoing.
“Sargassum is generally not a threat when floating out at sea, however when it reaches land and begins to decay, it is more than an inconvenience for water production. On Tuesday, St. Croix began experiencing an influx of sargassum on the northcentral shoreline where the Richmond Power Plant is located along with Seven Seas,” according to WAPA.
WAPA and Seven Seas have been working to reduce the impact of the influx by increasing the “frequency of filter change-outs; Additional cleaning of membrane units scheduled; Increased Chlorine injections to reduce microorganisms found in sargassum; and activation of coordinated efforts and communication with VITEMA, local and federal partners,” according to the statement.
WAPA warned that if sargassum continues to impact the water production system, “potential water interruptions islandwide could occur, as the Authority works to effectively manage supply,” according to the news release. “The Authority will continue to diligently monitor and evaluate the sargassum situation as it evolves, and is working with VITEMA, alongside local and federal partners to develop long-term solutions to proactively combat the growing prevalence of sargassum.”
The issue is compounding the island’s existing water problems.
WAPA recently received approval from the Public Services Commission to raise the water rate from $7.82 per kilogallon to $9.53 per kilogallon, an increase of $1.71 or about 22%.
The significant rate increase comes as WAPA is struggling to pay Seven Seas to filter sea water, and is losing an estimated 40% of that fresh water thanks to aging, leaky pipes.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to provide “in excess of $1 billion” to fully replace the water storage and distribution system on St. Croix, WAPA’s Chief Financial Officer Jacob Lewis said at a July meeting, but the process is expected to take up to a decade.
Meanwhile, sargassum is becoming an ongoing problem for Caribbean nations, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. previously issued an executive order on July 22, 2022, enabling VITEMA to respond to the sargassum problem and help clear the reverse osmosis intakes on St. Croix. Bryan issued another order in August 2022, extending the state of emergency for an additional 30 days.
