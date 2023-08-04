Charles Harwood project progressing

The V.I. Health Department on Thursday launched Phase 2 of the demolition of the hurricane-ravaged Charles Harwood Memorial Complex in Christiansted, St. Croix. Phase 2 includes the Annex Building, which at one time served as the island’s hospital and later housed Health offices. The federal government awarded the territory $291 million for the reconstruction of the complex. MORE ON PAGE 3

 Photo by CHRISTINE LETT

Work is expected to be completed in two weeks, according to a released statement.