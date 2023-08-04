The V.I. Health Department on Thursday began Phase 2 of the demolition of the Charles Harwood Memorial Complex in Christiansted, St. Croix.
Updated: August 5, 2023 @ 7:31 pm
The V.I. Health Department on Thursday began Phase 2 of the demolition of the Charles Harwood Memorial Complex in Christiansted, St. Croix.
Work is expected to be completed in two weeks, according to a released statement.
The Charles Harwood Memorial Complex was severely damaged in the 2017 hurricanes and was deemed replaceable by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which awarded $291 million for the reconstruction.
On Thursday, workers from Lemartec could be seen using heavy equipment to tear down a concrete building near the front of the complex.
According to the statement, no blasting is planned during the demolition and mitigation measures have been implemented to include privacy and dust screens around the work areas, the use of a water dust suppression machine and wind direction monitoring.
Lemartec has also developed a Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan and will use best management practices such as silt fencing, storm drain sediment covers and track-out prevention, and will monitor and prepare for inclement weather, the release stated.
Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion and former assistant Health commissioner Donna Christian-Christensen, for whom the refurbished facility will be named, were on hand Thursday.
“It’s really an extremely special honor for me to be here today as we begin to deconstruct a place that holds so many memories for me, for Tita (Justa Encarnacion), and for so many Crucians,” Christensen said. “It’s an unexpected honor, a humbling honor, and a lot of excitement around it though, being able to be a part of today’s initial start and to watch Charles Harwood as it blossoms into a new health facility to bring health and wellness to this community.”
The Health Department has also taken steps to minimize disruption of daily activities of the school, businesses, and traffic in the area, according to the statement.