A second man charged in connection with a bag of guns found on St. Thomas in 2020 has pleaded guilty, without entering an agreement with federal prosecutors, according to U.S. District Court records.

Nijohntea Walker, 21, was one of four men who police said was caught on surveillance video stashing a bag filled with weapons in Hospital Ground on April 8, 2020.

