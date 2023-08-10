A second man charged in connection with a bag of guns found on St. Thomas in 2020 has pleaded guilty, without entering an agreement with federal prosecutors, according to U.S. District Court records.
Nijohntea Walker, 21, was one of four men who police said was caught on surveillance video stashing a bag filled with weapons in Hospital Ground on April 8, 2020.
Criminal defendants who do not want to go to trial typically admit guilt after making deals with prosecutors, but Walker pleaded guilty without such an agreement.
In May, he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm without a serial number, and possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school. Each charges carries a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, but a judge would determine the appropriate sentence under applicable guidelines, which consider factors such as criminal history and expressions of remorse.
Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller released him pending sentencing, and ordered him to submit to electronic location monitoring.
The bag of weapons was discovered on April 8, shortly after the murder of Deshaune Harrigan earlier that day. Federal investigators used ballistic technology to link one of the four firearms found in the bag to shell casings from Harrigan’s murder, according to court records.
None of the four men arrested in the gun case have been charged in connection with Harrigan’s murder, or the murders of Michael McKie and Junior Freeman, who were also shot to death in the Hospital Ground area in April 2020.
But police were investigating the homicides when they encountered several men who fled officers.
Police cornered one man, Kenan Thomas, and charged him with possession of four illegal weapons, and investigators found surveillance video from a nearby home that shed more light on the crime.
The video showed Thomas, Walker, and Akeem Julien apparently stashing a gun in a black duffel bag that was later recovered during Thomas’s arrest, according to court records.
Inside the duffel bag, officers found four weapons — a “Serbian Zastava AK-type pistol, 7.62mm with an obliterated serial number,” an American Tactical AR-type pistol, a Glock .45-caliber handgun, a Glock 10mm handgun, multiple magazines,” and two cell phones, according to court records.
Prosecutors said the surveillance video also showed Walker later returning to the area to retrieve a Glock-style pistol while Julien acted as lookout, and that weapon has not been recovered.
The video also showed a fourth man, Romeo Walter, who was wearing a sling, according to a filing by prosecutors. At around 8 p.m. the same day on April 8, officers investigating the death of Mckie interviewed witnesses who said they saw three men leaving the scene, and one “had a medical sling around his arm similar to that seen worn by Walter in the video surveillance.”
Julien and Walter purchased one-way airline tickets off St. Thomas, but were taken into custody before leaving island.
Julien pleaded guilty in 2021 to being in possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He unsuccessfully tried to withdraw that guilty plea, and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.
Thomas and Walter have pleaded not guilty to all charges and are awaiting trial, which is currently scheduled to begin on October 2.
Assistant Federal Public Defender Kia Sears, who is representing Thomas, and Walter’s attorney Lorenzo Palomares Starbuck, unsuccessfully asked the court to dismiss the pending charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a gun with an obliterated serial number, and possession of a firearm in a school zone.
They argued that a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Second Amendment rights made those charges unconstitutional, and citizens — including felons — have the right to bear arms, with or without serial numbers, even around schools.
But in an opinion filed on April 20, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy denied the motions to dismiss, finding that, “the Second Amendment protects conduct by ‘law-abiding’ citizens, not convicted felons.”
Molloy also ruled that the ban on firearms without serial numbers is also constitutional, noting that “firearms with obliterated serial numbers are not typically used by law-abiding citizens for lawful purposes.”
And the ban on gun possession around schools is not unlike historic restrictions around “sensitive places” such as courthouses, legislative, and polling places, Molloy ruled.
Matthew Campbell, the federal public defender representing accused murderer Richardson Dangleben Jr., recently filed a similar challenge to the constitutionality of laws banning guns without serial numbers, which prosecutors opposed. That motion is still pending.
The ATF has issued a $15,000 reward for information about the homicides in Hospital Ground in April 2020.
To report information about the homicides, call 911, call or text the ATF directly and anonymously at 202-702-7219, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.