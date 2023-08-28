The Housing, Transportation and Telecommunications Committee put the territory’s housing woes under a microscope recently as leadership from the Virgin Islands Housing Authority discussed its 2024 plan.
Committee Chair and Senate Vice President Marvin Blyden painted a dire picture during his introduction of the day’s agenda on Thursday.
“We are here because we recognize that we are in the midst of a territorial and national affordable housing crisis,” he said, “which is bad, and only getting worse.”
Housing Authority Chief Operating Officer Lydia Pelle said during testimony that the Authority is nearing the end of a required 45-day public comment period on the plan, which ends on Sept. 5. After the period ends, VIHA will assess the comments it received and modify it as necessary before submitting it to its Board of Governors.
Housing Committee members zeroed in on several elements of Pelle’s testimony, including an increase in average required security deposits from $205 to $500 or one month’s rent — whichever is higher.
Blyden asked if that increase was mandated by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department or if it came from the V.I. Housing Authority.
VIHA Asset Management Director Jimmy Farmer said the decision came out of conversations about what residents typically have “on the books in terms of what a security deposit is.”
“We’re not in the business to make money,” said Farmer. “But we do want to make sure we’re holding our residents accountable as it relates to maintaining the assets.”
Farmer added that the VIHA board has not yet approved the increase because it’s part of the Authority’s proposed plan.
As lawmakers continued their questioning, Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory asked Pelle directly if it was her testimony that the territory has a housing crisis.
“Senator, we do,” Pelle said.
While acknowledging that the crisis is not specific to the U.S. Virgin Islands, Frett-Gregory said the territory was unique because its various departments and agencies were not collaborating to solve the problem.
Frett-Gregory later pointed to the VI Slice program, which was meant to increase homeownership by helping Virgin Islanders to secure mortgages, as a band aid on the issue.
“It briefs well,” she said. “It briefs well, but guess what? Are we truly serving the needs of our people? That’s my challenge.”
Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. condemned the program, which he said had assisted one homeowner when they announced the program in a press release.
“Where was the opportunity for us to showcase that in fact, after waiting . . . for all this time, that we will try to at least, at least attract those individuals that we targeted,” he said. “Our nurses and teachers and police officers — those individuals [who] were leaving this territory in grand numbers — to be able to encourage them to remain here and get a home. Shame on all of us. That should not have happened.”