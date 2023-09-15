Controversial land swap on St. John under review

Senators, testifiers and audience members review a map outlining Whistling Cay and a portion of land in Estate Catherineberg, the two areas being considered for a controversial land swap with the National Park Service, during a Committee of the Whole meeting in July on St. John.

 Daily News file photo by KIT MACAVOY

The 35th Legislature approved a controversial land swap between the Virgin Islands Government and the Virgin Islands National Park during its regular session on Friday.

Nine senators voted in favor of the measure, Bill No. 35-0112, approving the conveyance of Tract No. 02-101 Whistling Island — also known as Whistling Cay — north of St. John to the National Park Service in exchange for a portion of Tract No. 01-137A in Estate Catherineberg, also known as Hammer’s Farm. The Act further directs the Virgin Islands Government to deposit proceeds from the exchange into the St. John Capital Improvements Fund.