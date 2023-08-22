A judge has delayed sentencing for former British Virgin Islands Ports Authority Director Oleanvine Maynard and her son, Kadeem Maynard, who are charged with conspiring alongside former BVI Premier Andrew Fahie to help smuggle cocaine, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Fahie, 53, is accused of conspiring with Maynard, 61, and her son Kadeem, 32, in a cocaine trafficking and money laundering scheme, and the trio were arrested in April 2022 in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

