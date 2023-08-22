A judge has delayed sentencing for former British Virgin Islands Ports Authority Director Oleanvine Maynard and her son, Kadeem Maynard, who are charged with conspiring alongside former BVI Premier Andrew Fahie to help smuggle cocaine, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
Fahie, 53, is accused of conspiring with Maynard, 61, and her son Kadeem, 32, in a cocaine trafficking and money laundering scheme, and the trio were arrested in April 2022 in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Fahie has pleaded not guilty and is living with his daughters in Florida while free on bond. His trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 2.
The Maynards have been jailed since their arrests, and they each pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to import cocaine.
The charge carries a mandatory minimum 10-year prison sentence, and the possibility of life behind bars. But the law allows for a “safety valve” exception from the mandatory minimum sentencing for defendants who meet certain criteria, including a lack of criminal history.
Both Maynards were scheduled to appear for sentencing Monday, but U.S. District Court Judge Kathleen Williams delayed Oleanvine Maynard’s sentencing to Jan. 18.
Under her plea agreement with federal prosecutors, Maynard has agreed to cooperate with law enforcement investigations and testify at trial if called as a witness.
Depending on the quality of the information and assistance Maynard provides, prosecutors may recommend a downward departure from the sentencing range calculated under federal guidelines.
But Maynard also “understands and acknowledges that the Court is under no obligation of any type to reduce the defendant’s sentence because of the defendant’s cooperation,” according to the plea agreement.
The judge is also under no obligation to follow prosecutors’ sentencing recommendation, and “the Court may disregard the recommendation in its entirety.”
Kadeem Maynard signed a similar plea agreement, and both he and his mother have filed letters of support from friends and family, asking for leniency from the court.
On Friday, Williams cancelled his sentencing hearing “due to a Court calendar conflict,” and wrote that the hearing “will be rescheduled for a later date and time,” according to court records.
