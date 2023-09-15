ST. THOMAS —V.I. Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back while riding a scooter in Smith Bay on Wednesday night.
The incident occurred at around 7:29 p.m., when V.I. Police responded to Schneider Hospital to interview a gunshot victim, according to a news release.
When police arrived, a 29-year-old man said he was riding his scooter in the Smith Bay area when “he was shot several times to the back,” according to police.
The victim was transported to the hospital via private vehicle and treated for his injuries, police said.
The case is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact 911, Detective S. Rhymer of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8476.
