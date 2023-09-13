ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police are working to find the unidentified shooter who killed a 25-year-old man in Kirwan Terrace on Tuesday.
The shooting occurred at around 1:06 p.m., and police responded to a 911 call about gunfire in the area of the housing community.
The victim was transported to Schneider Hospital in a private vehicle, where he died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
The victim’s family identified him as Kiante Christopher.
Police have not said whether investigators have identified any possible suspects or a motive for the shooting.
Christopher’s death marks the 31st homicide in the territory so far this year, including 16 on St. Thomas and 15 on St. Croix.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 340-642-8449, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers VI at 800-222-8477, or crimestoppers.org.
