ST. THOMAS — A daylight drive-by shooting left one person injured Wednesday on St. Thomas, according to V.I. Police.
The shooting occurred just before noon, when a 911 caller reported that a vehicle with a gunman pulled up alongside another vehicle on Raphune Hill and the shooter began firing at the driver, according to information from police spokesman Glen Dratte.
The shooter’s vehicle fled the scene headed east, and Dratte said one victim was being treated at Schneider Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the body, and has refused to cooperate with law enforcement.
Dratte said police are investigating the incident as a retaliatory shooting, but did not provide more information about a possible motive.
At around 12:29 p.m., police responded to a separate incident at RaceTrack gas station, located near Schneider Hospital and the scene of the shooting on Raphune Hill. Dratte said there was an automobile crash that left two women trapped in a vehicle, and firefighters, police, and EMTs responded to the scene.
The shooting is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with information is urged to contact 911, Detective Y. Loblack or B. Bedminster at 340-774-2211 ext. 5573, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
