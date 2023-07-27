ST. THOMAS — A daylight drive-by shooting left one person injured Wednesday on St. Thomas, according to V.I. Police.

The shooting occurred just before noon, when a 911 caller reported that a vehicle with a gunman pulled up alongside another vehicle on Raphune Hill and the shooter began firing at the driver, according to information from police spokesman Glen Dratte.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.