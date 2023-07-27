ST. THOMAS — Dominican airline Sky High Aviation Services will expand its operations to St. Croix, according to a Virgin Islands Port Authority press release.
Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe announced Wednesday that the airline will begin flights to the territory’s largest island on Aug. 23, nearly five months after the first Sky High flight landed on St. Thomas.
According to the press release, flights between the Dominican Republic and St. Croix will be made twice per week and seat 97 passengers, comprising nine business class seats and 88 economy seats.
In the press release, Dowe said the U.S. Virgin Islands’ airline incentive has been a valuable marketing tool in attracting new airlines and routes.
“VIPA will continue to work closely with the Bryan/Roach Administration and the USVI Department of Tourism to seek additional airlift that will keep our islands connected as well as connect the USVI to the rest of the Caribbean and the world,” he said.
Sky High President Cesarina Beauchamps said the airline’s vision is to connect destinations seamlessly, and the newest route to St. Croix embodies that vision.
“Every new route is a promise of unparalleled service and comfort to our passengers,” she said.
During a Port Authority Board of Governors meeting in March, representatives from Sky High shared details of their planned expansion of service to the U.S. Virgin Islands. Responding to questions from board members, representatives said that they had initially planned to offer service to St. Thomas and St. Croix concurrently but were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. During that meeting, they estimated that service to St. Croix would begin in four to five months.