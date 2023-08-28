The V.I. Police and Education departments are investigating an incident that occurred at St. Croix Central High School on Thursday that left one student in need of medical attention.
An ambulance was called to the scene, but the injured student was transported by a guardian, according to an Education Department statement.
Multiple students were involved in the altercation, and all of the participants who have been identified have been suspended from school, according to the statement. The incident was classified as a “Level 4 Infraction,” which is considered a serious violation that significantly affects the well-being of students and the school itself. These infractions can lead to expulsion pending a disciplinary hearing.
Videos of the incident swiftly made the rounds on social media. Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington called the event troubling and completely unacceptable within Virgin Islands school campuses.
“One of VIDE’s foremost priorities is ensuring that students can learn in safe environments,” she said. “When incidents occur, school officials and our monitors immediately activate safety and security protocols. We are continuously evaluating and enhancing our response procedures and personnel deployment for school fights and campus lockdowns.”
Wells-Hedrington added that various factors contribute to violence in schools, and addressing the issue requires the combined efforts of school staff, parents and community members.
Earlier in the week, a St. Croix school day was interrupted when the Police Department responded to reports that suspicious persons were attempting to enter Claude O. Markoe Elementary School. After investigating, police issued an all clear.
St. Croix Insular Superintendent Ericilda Ottley-Herman referenced both events and said the Education Department maintains a zero tolerance policy for acts of violence and any situation that may jeopardize student safety.
“Our schools are dedicated to instruction and learning, and there is no room for fights or violence,” she said.
Disaster Planning and School Security Director Irvin Mason said his division continues to work diligently to make sure that school monitors are trained to respond to such situations as they arise.
“Our top priority is safeguarding the well-being of our students, faculty, and staff,” he said in a statement.
Education officials addressed concerns about school safety during a virtual discussion on Aug. 17, following an unspecified threat related to the St. Croix Educational Complex earlier that day. That threat also received an all clear from the Police Department.
During that discussion, Mason said that several fights had occurred in territory schools since the school year began, and he credited school monitors with de-escalating the situations.