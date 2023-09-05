A well-known green sea turtle has some concerned after a diver photographed her with large tumors around her eyes over Labor Day weekend.
The turtle, Josephine, has fibropapillomatosis, which can cause both external and internal tumors in sea turtles. The disease can develop when environmental stressors — like human contact — suppress the turtle’s immune system.
Based on information from the Florida Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network, fibropapillomatosis or FP, is a debilitating disease that causes cauliflower-like tumors to form on the skin anywhere on the body, including the eyes and mouth. The tumors may grow so large as to hamper swimming, vision, feeding and potential escape from predators.
Former VITEMA Director Mark Walters was diving off the Frederiksted pier with a buddy on Sunday when they came across Josephine, who he said seemed “limp.”
“And she pulls up in front of the camera, and she comes towards me, and it just looks like, she’s like asking for help,” Walters said.
Green turles are the largest of the hard-shelled sea turtles, but have a comparatively small head. A typical adult is 3 to 4 feet long and weighs 300 to 350 pounds.
Walter’s underwater photos showing Josephine with the cauliflower-like tumor on both eyes — one larger than the other — caused many to experess sympathy, and share recommendations as to which goverment agency could help.
Jennifer Valiulis, a wildlife biologist who works with Sea Turtle Assistance and Rescure or STAR, said the volunteer organization has been keeping tabs on Josephine, but that she was doing everything a turtle should do when snorkelers observed her on Friday.
Valiulis said there’s not much that can be done to ameliorate Josephine’s condition with the resources available in the U.S. Virgin Islands. While there are some places which can remove the tumors, such an undertaking also involves a recovery process. Fibropapillomatosis is contagious, which further complicates treatment.
The best way to help sea turtles, Valiulis said, is to prevent them from developing health problems in the first place.
This includes disposing of trash properly, particularly fishing lines, and reducing all other types of pollution, such as runoff, pesticides, herbicides and chemicals from vehicles. Other recommendations include wearing reef-safe sunscreen and boating with caution in areas where turtles congregate.
In late 2019, Josephine was the subject of an exhaustive rescue effort when she became entangled in a monofilament fishing line, which she had also ingested. Volunteers with STAR captured the turtle and transported her to the St. Croix Animal Welfare Clinic.
Earlier this summer, the Department of Planning and Natural Resources issued a notice urging boaters to use caution after at least five turtles were killed, apparently by boat strikes.