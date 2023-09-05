Josephine

Josephine, a green sea turtle, has fibropapillomatosis, a disease that caused her to develop tumors around her eyes.

Josephine

 Photo by MARK WALTERS

A well-known green sea turtle has some concerned after a diver photographed her with large tumors around her eyes over Labor Day weekend.

The turtle, Josephine, has fibropapillomatosis, which can cause both external and internal tumors in sea turtles. The disease can develop when environmental stressors — like human contact — suppress the turtle’s immune system.