A woman living on St. Croix has been reported missing after traveling to St. Thomas, and V.I. Police said her family members have not made contact with her for more than a week.
Megan Smith, 38, who also goes by the name “Sarah,” left St. Croix “sometime in July 2023 to go to St. Thomas,” according to police.
Police said Smith was due to arrive back to St. Croix on Aug. 2, but did not say if there’s any indication that she actually made the return trip.
“On August 9, 2023, family members received a blank text message from Ms. Smith and since then family members have not heard from Ms. Smith,” according to police.
Born in Monmouth, Ill., Smith is described as a white woman, five-feet four-inches tall, weighing approximately 105 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair, according to police.
Smith’s tattoos include a “butterfly with brass knuckles on wings located on her back,” and multiple stars on her left shoulder, police said.
It is not known what type of clothing she was wearing when she disappeared.
Police said Smith frequented the area of Jah Yard on St. Thomas, and Union Mt. Washington on St. Croix.
In two unrelated cases, a tourist, Alexandria Smith, was found safe on St. Thomas after she was reported missing on Aug. 7, but police are still searching for another woman, 60-year-old Margret “Peggy” Walcott, who was last seen in June.
Walcott is homeless and is known to frequent “the area of the former Mitchell Motel on St. Thomas,” as well as surrounding areas in Contant and Happy View Market in Lindbergh Bay, according to a statement issued by police.
Walcott is a white woman who is four-feet, eight-inches tall and was born in Connecticut, police said.
Anyone who has seen Smith or Walcott or has information about their whereabouts is urged to contact Officer J. Ashe, of the Ancilmo Marshall Command at 340-773-2530, 911, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers VI at 800-222-8477.
