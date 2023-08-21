A woman living on St. Croix has been reported missing after traveling to St. Thomas, and V.I. Police said her family members have not made contact with her for more than a week.

Megan Smith, 38, who also goes by the name “Sarah,” left St. Croix “sometime in July 2023 to go to St. Thomas,” according to police.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.