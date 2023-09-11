ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police are investigating after a 53-year-old man was shot and killed on St. Thomas Saturday morning.
The victim, Terrance Rabsatt, was found shot to death at around 6 a.m. in the area of Nadir Hill, according to police.
Officers responded to a 911 call from a citizen who found Rabsatt dead in a vehicle, and said he appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Emergency Medical Technicians at the scene concluded that Rabsatt did not have any signs of life, and his next of kin identified the body, police said.
Rabsatt’s death marks the 30th homicide in the territory so far this year, including 15 on St. Thomas and 15 on St. Croix.
The case is under investigation by the Major Crime Unit. Anyone with any information about the homicide is urged to contact 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 340-642-8449, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8476.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.
