ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police have identified the victim of a St. Thomas shooting as 23-year-old Shemar Coward, after he died from his injuries Monday.

The case began at around 2:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, when 911 dispatchers received reports of multiple shots fired in the Sub Base area. Officers responded and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

