ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police have identified the victim of a St. Thomas shooting as 23-year-old Shemar Coward, after he died from his injuries Monday.
The case began at around 2:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, when 911 dispatchers received reports of multiple shots fired in the Sub Base area. Officers responded and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.
The victim was transported to Schneider Hospital for treatment, and police said Coward died of his injuries Monday.
Police have not said whether they have identified any suspects in the case.
Coward’s death marks the 29th homicide in the territory so far this year, including 14 on St. Thomas and 15 on St. Croix.
At the time he was shot, Coward was awaiting trial for gun possession charges, and was scheduled to return to V.I. Superior Court on Oct. 4.
His most recent arrest occurred on April 27, when police on patrol at J’ouvert saw Coward holding a marijuana cigarette and told him “he could not smoke marijuana in public in the middle of the J’ouvert parade,” according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Coward said “he did not have to put it out because it was legal,” and police informed Coward it’s unlawful to smoke marijuana in public.
When Coward continued to refuse, police escorted Coward away from the crowd and opened his backpack, which contained “a black handgun at the bottom of the bag,” according to police.
Police arrested Coward and charged him with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition, and he was released after posting $5,000 bond.
Coward was also arrested in December 2021 and charged with illegal gun possession, after officers investigating the fatal shooting at Glitter’s Jewelry in Havensight stopped Coward’s vehicle because he and two passengers were seen without seat belts. Officers said Coward was carrying a long gun in a backpack, and he initially refused to drop the weapon, according to police.
In October, Coward entered an agreement with prosecutors under which he pleaded guilty to a single count of unauthorized possession of ammunition, and was sentenced to a two-year suspended prison sentence and two years of probation.
Coward was also extradited from Maryland in 2020 to face charges in connection with a May 25, 2020, armed robbery at Exquisite Barber Shop and Bar in Vitraco Mall.
The V.I. Attorney General’s Office was forced to dismiss charges in that case after prosecutors missed a filing deadline.
Coward’s murder is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5578 or Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
