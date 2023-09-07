ST. THOMAS — St. Thomas and St. John skaters may have a new home by next summer.
Dozens of people attended a town hall held on the Ezra Fredericks basketball court on Wednesday evening to hear of a proposed plan to construct a skate and bike park and playground.
Sports, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White stressed that none of the plans were set in stone, as he and the project’s stakeholders are interested in feedback from the community.
As proposed on Wednesday night, the skate and bike park would sit next to the pre-existing basketball court, which would be separated from the playground by a shaded seating area. A large enough swath of the field would be left to accommodate those who already use the space for soccer and other sports.
No one who currently uses the park for sports and recreation will be displaced, White said.
“So despite all the rumors that you’re hearing that we’re taking the entire facility and we’re kicking sports out and all that — that is not the case,” he said.
The project, which is being privately funded from donations solicited from businesses and individuals, would also improve on existing elements of the park by replacing fencing and a retaining wall. White said that while the skatepark and playground are privately funded, the Sports, Parks and Recreation Department has funding to add for things like a restroom and better lighting.
Once completed, the facility would be conferred to the Virgin Islands government.
Project manager Alex Israel, who works with the nonprofit Virgin Islands Board Sports Federation — also known as the V.I. Surfing Federation — said the skate park and playground can be places where anyone, regardless of age or skill level, can congregate.
He and White both stressed that youth on St. Thomas have very few spaces to skate and bike safely, away from traffic and on smooth concrete. But Israel said the park is about much more than just having a safe place to ride.
“People hang out and community is built,” he said. “People who wouldn’t normally spend time together and interact.”
Israel said that construction could begin as early as March and the project would take three to four months to complete.
At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr. and Senate Vice President Marvin Blyden both attended the town hall and expressed support for the proposal.