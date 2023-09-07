vi230907_skate_01

Umojah-I Lloyd, 13, works on his ollie on Wednesday evening at the Ezra Fredericks basketball court before a town hall meeting about a St. Thomas skate and bike park proposed for the site next door.

 Daily News Photo/by KIT MACAVOY

ST. THOMAS — St. Thomas and St. John skaters may have a new home by next summer.

Dozens of people attended a town hall held on the Ezra Fredericks basketball court on Wednesday evening to hear of a proposed plan to construct a skate and bike park and playground.