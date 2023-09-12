ST. THOMAS — When JetBlue Flight 1036 from San Juan touched down at King Airport on Monday afternoon, a waiting crowd gathered on the edge of the tarmac was there to greet its co-pilot First Officer Gleason Thompson Jr.

Thompson, 26, is the latest Virgin Islander to co-pilot a major commercial flight landing at the St. Thomas airport. Capts. Adrian Tutein and Sheldon Martin — flying for American Airlines and United Airlines, respectively — were both given similar welcomes when they landed at King for the first time in late 2022.