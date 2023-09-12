ST. THOMAS — When JetBlue Flight 1036 from San Juan touched down at King Airport on Monday afternoon, a waiting crowd gathered on the edge of the tarmac was there to greet its co-pilot First Officer Gleason Thompson Jr.
Thompson, 26, is the latest Virgin Islander to co-pilot a major commercial flight landing at the St. Thomas airport. Capts. Adrian Tutein and Sheldon Martin — flying for American Airlines and United Airlines, respectively — were both given similar welcomes when they landed at King for the first time in late 2022.
Thompson’s return to the territory on Monday would be brief. After about 30 minutes of handshakes, hugs and picture-taking, he was scheduled to fly back to San Juan.
The V.I. Port Authority, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Transportation Safety Administration coordinated the event.
During a brief reception in the Tourism Department Lounge, Virgin Islands government officials including Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. gave remarks and congratulations to the First Officer.
After gifting Thompson with a Cartier watch to mark the occasion, Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe Jr. told the gathering that he planned to keep celebrating Virgin Islands pilots whenever they return home. Thompson’s mother, Nanyamka Miller, told the crowd that now, the date of Sept. 11 can at least have a positive memory associated with it.
Jet Blue pilot Ryan Atwood, standing at Thompson’s side, said he’d only met him five hours earlier.
“If you guys produce pilots like him in the future,” he said, “congratulations.”
Miller said Thompson’s love of flying came after he attended an Aerospace Career Education Academy held by the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals while still a student at Charlotte Amalie High School.
It was there that Thompson had the opportunity to fly in a single-engine aircraft. After that, Miller said, he was hooked.
“There is a shortage of black pilots, and it’s a field that I think more young people should consider getting into,” she said. “It’s a void that needs to be filled I think.”
It’s a void Thompson is helping to fill. He now serves as the OBAP ACE Academy’s assistant director. In June, he and other academy staff gave 32 Virgin Islands teenagers an up-close look at various aviation career paths, from mechanical engineering to air traffic control.
“The sole purpose is to introduce you to aviation,” he said at the time. “You know, any job in aviation that you want. If you don’t want to do it, it’s fine. The most important thing is that exposure.”
As he made his way back to his aircraft on Monday, Thompson said it felt great to come back to St. Thomas.
“It was kind of where it all started for me,” he said.