V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Director Daryl Jaschen provided updates on the territory’s hurricane preparedness during Monday’s weekly press briefing, while V.I. Water and Power Authority CEO Andrew Smith assured residents they’re working to clear brown, smelly water from lines on St. Croix.
Jaschen said the territory is not under threat from Hurricanes Lee and Margot, and VITEMA is monitoring two distant systems that formed off the coast of Africa and are moving west across the Atlantic.
“This is exactly what we expect in the Atlantic this time of year,” Jaschen said.
There is little threat from storms for the next week, but Jaschen said it will remain hot and dry, and urged community members to be cautious when it comes to the heat.
There are rip currents and swells that will continue through Thursday, and a high surf advisory is in effect, Jaschen said.
Smith said WAPA is continuing to work to mitigate the effects of rusty pipes and sargassum seaweed on St. Croix’s water supply.
“There is an odor in the water, it’s a residual sulfur smell,” Smith said. “That’s persistent in our system right now in part because we’re in such a severe drought.”
The lack of available water means WAPA can’t fully flush their pipes, particularly in areas like Frederiksted at the end of the gravity-fed system, and the drought is causing cisterns to dry up.
Homeowners with dry cisterns and access to WAPA have been turning on their WAPA water after a long period without use, and “that water’s been sitting in the pipes at their homes for a period of time, and that’s where you’ll get some of the residual odor from the sargassum,” Smith said.
WAPA has been testing the water and Smith confirmed it does pass safety standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. also commemorated the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack during Monday’s press briefing, and said he recently participated on a mission into Hurricane Lee with the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration’s team of “Hurricane Hunters.”
In response to questions from The Daily News, Motta said the government has paid eligible income tax refunds filed through April 11, 2022, and is continuing to pay tax refunds on a quarterly basis. The last payments occurred in August, Motta said.
