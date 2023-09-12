V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Director Daryl Jaschen provided updates on the territory’s hurricane preparedness during Monday’s weekly press briefing, while V.I. Water and Power Authority CEO Andrew Smith assured residents they’re working to clear brown, smelly water from lines on St. Croix.

Jaschen said the territory is not under threat from Hurricanes Lee and Margot, and VITEMA is monitoring two distant systems that formed off the coast of Africa and are moving west across the Atlantic.

