Banen Chaney reads to youngsters at St. John’s first story time event on Sept. 4, which coincided with Labor Day.

 Photo by BANEN CHANEY

As the months passed after the Elaine Ione Sprauve Library’s June ribbon-cutting and the library remained closed, St. John resident Banen Chaney decided to channel her frustration into a productive solution.

A former library employee, Chaney said she struggled with the knowledge that many St. John youth had never been in the island’s library due to its multi-year closure.