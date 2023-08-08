Kapps

A student at Juanita Gardine Elementary School walks down the red carpet to cheers from school staff and members of the St. Croix Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, as part of the its Back to School Welcome for St. Croix public school students.

The first day of school for some elementary and high school students meant literally walking the red carpet.

This was courtesy of the St. Croix Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., which along with other fraternity and sorority members welcomed students back to school at Juanita Gardine Elementary and Education Complex High School on Monday morning.