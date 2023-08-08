The first day of school for some elementary and high school students meant literally walking the red carpet.
This was courtesy of the St. Croix Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., which along with other fraternity and sorority members welcomed students back to school at Juanita Gardine Elementary and Education Complex High School on Monday morning.
Didier Hughes Jr. president of the Kappas on St. Croix, said it was an important step to take.
“What we wanted to do was get together as a fraternity, and just really welcome our kids back to school. We thought it was very important to see them be encouraged — some excitement — and let them know we want them to be the best they can be,” he said. “As children and [as] students, we were given the opportunities that had a significant impact on our lives, so it is our duty to do the same for these students.”
The group of men and women, wearing the colors of their fraternity or sorority greeted students at Gardine and Complex. The students were greeted by members of the fraternity with cheers and words of encouragement as they walked “a red carpet befitting royalty,” according to a released statement from Kappa Alpha Psi’s Greg Davila, who serves as the chapter’s secretary or records keeper.
Kappa Alpha Psi is the second oldest existing collegiate historically black Greek letter fraternity and the first intercollegiate fraternity incorporated as a national body.
The fraternity has more than 125,000 members with 700 undergraduate and alumni chapters in nearly every state of the United States, and international chapters in Nigeria, South Africa, the West Indies, the United Kingdom, Germany, Korea, and Japan, according to the statement.
The Divine 9 members, in addition to Kappas are Alpha Phi Alpha, Omega Psi Phi,Iota Phi Theta and Phi Beta Sigma fraternities and Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta and Sigma Gamma Rho sororities.