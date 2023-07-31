TORTOLA— More than 100 models, including 60 youngsters, strutted along the catwalk inside the Multipurpose Sports Complex, showcasing the latest wear from 17 regional and international designers Saturday.
The 13th Summer Sizzle wrapped up the British Virgin Islands Fashion and Lifestyle Week with the annual fashion show, which was hosted by MSNBC host of “The ReidOut” Joy-Ann Reid.
For local graphics artist Andrea Wilson, it was her third time showcasing her Islander swim collection, made of mosaic prints of scenes from around the BVI. She showcased 16 pieces.
This time she said, she knew what to expect.
“First time, you’re totally inexperienced and it was my first time big fashion show and I honestly learned a lot, because after that, I went to California (for the Orange County Fashion Week) and to be totally honest, if I hadn’t done Summer Sizzle, I would have been totally lost in California,” she said. “As much as people want to say it’s a local show, the process back stage prepares you for international shows. This time, I knew exactly what to expect, I knew who the models are, I knew about the fittings, I’m a little more comfortable back stage. It’s hectic, but fun.”
Her showpieces were dubbed “Eruption.”
“I went all the way back to the eruption of the volcanos and the formation of the islands, celebrating where we came from and where we are today, hence the brilliant colors,” she said. “It feels awesome to present alongside international designers.”
It was also the third time participating for Puerto Rico’s Jaer Caban, who presented 14 pieces.
“It’s wonderful, I feel like home,” he said, laughing. “Summer Sizzle is a great fashion show.”
Zillah Duzon of St. Maarten made her show debut with “Prize Possession.” Her pieces (dresses, pants and jumpers) showcased bright colorful patterns for outdoor events.
“The reason that I named it the prize possession is because, I wanted every piece — when a woman sees it — she’s gonna be like ‘I need that in my wardrobe,” Duzon said.
She praised the show as it also gave her a chance to network.
“It was an honor sharing the stage with these awesome designers, their creations are out of this world, so it’s an honor to have been a part of it this year,” she said.
Local model Anya Reshetiloff has participated for three years.
“This year, you really saw the creativity that came with all the pieces. Everyone was so friendly, it was just a great experience overall,” she said.
Summer Sizzle Producer and CEO Terry Donovan said he pleased with the production.
“First of all, I want to thank the amazing Mrs. Joy-Ann Reid for being here to host our spectacular event. I felt it was just a magical evening of fashion, beauty and style and the audience seemed to have enjoyed it,” he said. “I am very happy with the outcome. Summer Sizzle BVI continues to really promote the British Virgin Islands.”
He added that people love the curated experience with the fashion, lifestyle and destination experience.
“It’s an amazing event and people look forward to it each year,” he said.
Reid told The Daily News that it was her first trip to the BVI, and her first Summer Sizzle was a wonderful way to get to know the islands.
“It’s beautiful. It’s peaceful, we’ve had such a wonderful time. The welcoming has been so warm,” she said. “Terry is wonderful, his team is amazing.”
Reid was able to get some training on the cat walk from Alva Page. He is “one of the great model trainers of all time, just the whole team has been warm and fantastic.”
Overall, Reid had a wonderful time.
“I got to wear beautiful clothes from some of the designers represented tonight and it has just been such a magical experience,” she said.