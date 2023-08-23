The man charged with murder in the 2019 beating death of 4-year-old Aaron Benjamin Jr. has pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse, and now faces up to 30 years behind bars, according to V.I. Superior Court documents.
Kyle Christopher was 22 years old when he was arrested in 2019 and charged with crimes including first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and child neglect.
Benjamin died on Oct. 11, 2019, after suffering horrific physical injuries.
Christopher had previously signed a plea agreement with prosecutors, but the deal was withdrawn before being formally submitted to the court, and his trial has been delayed several times over the years.
In September, Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis requested a change of venue, arguing that Christopher would not receive a fair trial on St. Croix because of publicity and public outrage over Benjamin’s death.
Superior Court Judge Harold Willocks denied the request on March 16, and the parties continued negotiating a plea agreement.
On Thursday, Christopher and his public defender, Ramiro Orozco, appeared in court for a change-of-plea hearing.
Christopher pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse and neglect under the Alford doctrine, which means he does not admit guilt, but acknowledges that prosecutors have enough evidence to secure a conviction at trial.
Based on the evidence presented to the court, “a reasonable jury will find Defendant guilty of striking the child, which led to the death of the child,” according to the record of proceeding.
Under the plea agreement, Christopher is facing a mandatory minimum five-year prison sentence, and a maximum of 30 years behind bars.
Willocks scheduled sentencing for Nov. 2.
Benjamin’s mother, Delicia Daniel, who was 29 at the time of her son’s death, was also arrested in 2019 and charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, and related crimes.
According to police, Benjamin died one day after Christopher admitted he’d slapped the child in the face on Oct. 10, 2019, for “stealing” juice from his 6-year-old sister and claimed that the boy fell and hit his head on a chair.
Both Christopher and Daniel told police that the child began vomiting and lost consciousness. An autopsy showed that Benjamin died of blunt force trauma to the head.
The boy was dead on arrival at the hospital, and the physician on duty reported that his body was emaciated and had “old and new abrasions to his face, chest, back, buttocks, and a bite mark on his right shoulder,” according to police.
While Christopher was charged with striking the fatal blows, Daniel was accused of failing to report the abuse or seek help for her injured son. She pleaded guilty to child abuse in October 2021, and Willocks sentenced her to 18 years in prison in February 2022.
At her sentencing, Daniel apologized to her son’s father, Aaron Benjamin Sr., her family, the court, and “the people of St. Croix for what has happened to my baby boy,” she said.
Aaron Benjamin Sr. repeatedly alerted the V.I. Human Services Department about his suspicions that his son was being abused, but officials failed to act.
The department initiatied an internal investigation, and Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez said at a press conference in 2020 that staff involved in the handling of Benjamin’s case “followed policy and procedures,” and that they “did not uncover wanton negligence in the Aaron Benjamin Jr. case.”
She went on to say that “as a result to changes brought about by the audit, disciplinary actions have been taken to address deficiencies by some staff in the execution of their duties.”
Officials refused to provide additional details, citing privacy laws.