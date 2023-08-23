aaron benjamin

Aaron Benjamin Jr.

The man charged with murder in the 2019 beating death of 4-year-old Aaron Benjamin Jr. has pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse, and now faces up to 30 years behind bars, according to V.I. Superior Court documents.

Kyle Christopher was 22 years old when he was arrested in 2019 and charged with crimes including first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and child neglect.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.