V.I. Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a daylight shooting on St. Thomas, who had been at large since July 11.
The suspect, Jeffrey Figueroa-Berroa, was taken into custody Wednesday at King Airport while attempting to leave island, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
Berroa was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, first- and third-degree assault, carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, first- and second-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of ammunition, and disturbance of the peace.
He appeared in V.I. Superior Court on Friday, and Magistrate Judge Simone VanHolten-Turnbull set bail at $285,000. She also said Berroa may post 50% of that amount in cash or property in order to be released.
If he is able to post that amount, the judge said Berroa must remain under 24-hour house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Berroa was also ordered to have no contact with the two men he is accused of trying to murder. Both men were arrested on the day of the shooting for gun possession, while Berroa escaped into the bush.
The shooting occurred at around 1:46 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, when police responded to a report of gunfire in the area of Mushens Market in Savan, adjacent to the Wesley Methodist Church.
No injuries were reported, and witnesses said men had fled the area in a grey Hyundai toward Solberg, and police followed and took two suspects into custody.
Those men, Angel A. Guerrero, 22, and Ralphi Payano, 26, were arrested and charged with possession of a firearm, constructive possession of a firearm, constructive possession of ammunition, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, reckless endangerment, and aiding and abetting. Their bail was set at $100,000 each.
The men were arrested in connection with a black rifle found hidden nearby, and police said they found spent shell casings from the gun inside the vehicle Guerrero and Payano were driving in, according to the fact sheet.
In interviews with police, the men explained that they were driving in the Market Square area when they saw Berroa, and Payano said Berroa “made eye contact with him and removed a black firearm from his person and began firing at them.”
The men got out of the vehicle and ran in a loop to try and get away from Berroa, before going back to the vehicle and fleeing toward Solberg, according to the fact sheet.
Berroa sped after them but the men said they were able to evade him, and stopped the vehicle and ran into a home to get away from Berroa. When they heard police, they felt safe enough to come out of hiding, according to the fact sheet.
Payano said Berroa had previously targeted him “in another documented incident,” according to the fact sheet.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents stopped Berroa from flying out of King Airport Wednesday, and detained him until police placed him under arrest, according to the fact sheet.
