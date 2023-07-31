V.I. Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a daylight shooting on St. Thomas, who had been at large since July 11.

The suspect, Jeffrey Figueroa-Berroa, was taken into custody Wednesday at King Airport while attempting to leave island, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.

