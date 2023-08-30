A St. Croix man charged with attempted murder in 2018, is set to go to trial in October, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
Ashnel Walters was 32 years old when he was arrested on Oct. 29, 2018 and charged with shooting a man riding a horse, leaving the rider severely injured and killing the animal.
The shooting occurred on Oct. 28, 2018, at around 4:14 p.m., when officers responded to a 911 call reporting gunfire in the area of Catherines Rest and the Grange area in Christiansted, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
Police interviewed the victim at Luis Hospital, and he explained that he had been riding his horse in the Work and Rest area when Walters drove up in a red Subaru and shot at him.
The victim said he fell off the horse, which fell on top of him before getting up and running off.
The victim told police that he had known Walters for many years, and they had recently gotten in a “heated argument” over a personal matter.
The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of his waist, “which shattered his leg and hip bone which resulted in a life threatening injury,” and police said he was airlifted off island for further medical treatment.
Police said they recovered four bullet casings at the scene, and they found the horse dead in the yard of a home in Estate Grange.
A necropsy showed that the horse sustained “multiple gunshot wounds which punctured a lung,” and a witness said they heard the gunfire and saw the horse walk out of the bushes and collapse on the ground, according to police.
Police interviewed Walters the day after the shooting, and he acknowledged owning a red Subaru and knowing the victim, but said he has no issues with the victim and no reason to shoot him, according to the fact sheet.
Walters was arrested and charged with crimes including attempted first-degree murder, first- and third-degree assault, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, first-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree animal abuse.
Walters was initially jailed with bail set at $75,000, but was subsequently released with conditions on Aug. 21, 2019.
Walters violated the terms of his pretrial release after he was arrested in the District of Colombia on narcotics charges, according to a record of proceeding filed in August 2020, and Judge Jomo Meade ordered him to remain under 24 hour house arrest with electronic location monitoring.
The case has been delayed several times, and Walters recently rejected a final plea offer by prosecutors, according to court records.
On Aug. 24, Judge Alphonso Andrews Jr. entered an order scheduling a trial date of Oct. 2.
